Sunday's letters, September 4, 2022

What's truly unfair

While some people blather on about how unfair the Biden college loan forgiveness program is, think about this:

The top 28 oil companies amassed a record $100 billion in profits during the first quarter of 2022, yet the U.S. government provides that industry $20 billion in annual tax relief.

Enacting massive giveaways to people who need it the least is built into the Republicans' DNA. The 2017 Trump tax cuts that delivered 83% of the benefit to the top 1% of U.S. earners are ample proof of that.

In contrast, the Biden administration and Democrats have passed legislation that makes drugs more affordable, expands veterans' health care, reduces greenhouse gases by 40%, improves our competitive position against China and distributes infrastructure investments nationwide. The Inflation Reduction Act ensures that businesses with revenue of more than $1 billion pay a minimum tax rate, while reducing the national deficit by $300 billion.

While Republicans continue to coddle a seditious ex-president and demonstrate an unwillingness to protect our governmental institutions, Democrats operate as the responsible adults in the room. As more open-minded Americans learn about the positive impact of recent legislation on their lives and finances, the likelier we'll see a blue wave in the November mid-term elections.

Brian Goldberg

Greensboro

Terrible policy

I strongly oppose President Biden’s debt forgiveness plan. It reflects his professional-politician history: Spend money. He blurs the benefits without transparency.

Why does forgiveness apply to graduate degrees? What about private loans?

Why allow it to affect people who make less than $125,000, $250,000 for couples? Biden says forgiveness is targeted to “working- and middle-class people." How do these high-income limits relate to the working and middle classes?

Ninety percent of forgiveness will benefit minorities and those with incomes of less than $60,000. If Blacks/Latinos/the poor represent a substantial part of debt, why not limit forgiveness to Black people, Latinos and the impoverished?

How will the U.S. pay for the plan? More debt.

Forgiveness does not address college tuition, one of the roots of high student debt.

How is forgiveness fair to people who never went to college and people who paid their student debt? I worked 40 hours a week and attended law school full time. I borrowed minimal amounts of money. I paid my loans.

How is the plan fair to me?

Do not incur debt you cannot pay and do not ask other people to pay off your debt.

Forgiveness is terrible policy. Litigation is sure to follow.

Jerry Weston

Greensboro

Bike lanes won't help

Today, as I'm sitting at a red light in downtown Greensboro, I watch another car make a right turn from what is clearly marked as a bike lane.

Now I can't help but wonder how much the residents of the city paid to have the roads re-marked and where I can get some of those nifty rose-colored glasses.

It seems clear to me — and to anyone who might consider using the bike lanes — that without enforcement (unlikely) or physical barriers, all these lines have done is set the stage for increased motorist aggression toward bicycles (a major problem already) and serious cyclist injury.

I'd love to see more people riding bikes in Greensboro but not under these conditions.

Heidi Holley

Greensboro

A great start

As a new school year begins, I love to see the children prepare for a new experience! Hats off to the teachers, principals, staff and bus drivers who have planned so well to greet them at their schools.

The open houses set up to help each child meet the teachers and learn about their classrooms and classmates is a great start. The efforts made to prepare bulletin boards and organize materials for the new students help spark their interests and make them feel welcome and excited to learn.

I am so proud of our Guilford County Schools and the leaders who work to make the system an excellent one, and the teachers and staff who are there each day to provide a wonderful environment for learning.

They deserve our support in every way possible to help make this year another successful one for each of our students.

Carol P. Stevens

Greensboro