‘Moms’ are right

In Phil Griffin’s rebuttal to an article concerning Moms for Liberty and Maria Adams (“What you should know about Moms for Liberty,” Aug. 15), he references other organizations, including the Proud Boys, who have chosen to ally themselves with the Moms in efforts to keep certain books out of school libraries. It is still a free country (for now). Just because these groups have decided to join the fight for a common cause does not mean that Moms for Liberty endorses them or their tactics.

He is using the same, old trick of guilt by association. By mentioning these two groups in the same paragraph he attempts to connect them in our psyches. It was as if I were to mention the numerous instances when the KKK allied themselves with the Democrats to keep Blacks out of our schools and seated in the back of the bus.

The exposing of the public school agenda is the only good thing to come out of the pandemic. Parents became teachers and took notice of things their children were being taught.

Maria Adams is a friend of mine. I take it personally when someone portrays her as anything other than what she is, a concerned mother who has decided to become active in the effort to curb the indoctrination of our children by leftist educators. Their main concern should be teaching our children how to read, write and add. That is all she and the Moms for Liberty are asking.

Why is that a problem?

Lee Haywood

Summerfield

Unhealthy ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court decision that affirmative action in university admissions is unconstitutional will serve to perpetuate grotesque major health disparities. In a recent issue of JAMA, Rita Rubin, M.A., cites studies examining the differences in mortality of high risk Black newborns compared to white newborns. Black infants die at a rate of three times that of white infants; half of the “mortality penalty” is eliminated if the physician caring for the Black infant is Black.

Rubin cites data showing 5.7% of U.S. physicians are Black, less than half of the 12.1% of the Blacks in the national population. For Latinos, their representation among physicians is 6.9%; in the 2019 census, 19.1% identified as Hispanic.

There are many race-based disparities in outcomes in health care, notably in life expectancy. Having a diverse mix of health care providers is vital in eliminating such differences, and the Supreme Court’s ruling makes achieving that goal more difficult.

Richard J Rosen, M.D.

Greensboro

The record speaks

To those who are defending Moms for Liberty, we have an old Southern saying: “You can whitewash the outhouse, but the stink is still in there”!

Watching a small group of extremists making excuses for these folks is very entertaining but dangerous. Their party’s modern-day history is nothing to be proud of.

Here are some facts to remember:

1. Only one party tried to overturn an election and install a dictator.

2. Only one party took rights away from women.

3. Only one party supports vouchers to the wealthy for their children to attend private schools and academies, draining funds from traditional public schools.

4. Only one party believes that guns are more important than the safety of our schoolchildren.

5. Only one party has sought to enshrine hate in the state constitution with their attacks on our LGBTQ community.

So, when you see Republicans embracing book-banning organizations like Moms for Liberty, remember their track record. When you hear anyone say, “Both sides are to blame,” be sure and remind them of the above five points.

John Graham

Greensboro

Comparing lies

Ex-President Donald Trump publicly told more than 30,570 nonfactual statements (lies) while president. That averages nearly 21 per day, 150 per week, 587 per month, and more than 12,640 per year. In another light, Trump took 27 months to tell his first 10,000 lies, only 14 more to reach 20,000, and merely five months more to get to 30,000. He learned slowly but surely that many Republicans, busily gnawing at the roots of our democracy, would swallow as much dreck as he produced.

To be fair, most presidents have lied somewhere along the line. Eisenhower lied about a spy airplane and got caught. Reagan lied about pollution and economics, and called a film role reality, not so very bad as presidential lies go. Clinton lied about you-know-what and shamed himself and his office.

Madison, Polk, Lyndon Johnson and the younger Bush went to war on especially tragic lies.

Obama lied about your health plan, but he got lots of people decent health insurance while leaving corporate bean counters and boards of directors to invent death panels.

Biden lied about being a truck driver and coal miner while guiding us to our best economy since long before “stable genius” Trump played golf through mass deaths and massive national debt. Biden’s “senile” lies are no worse than Reagan’s, maybe better.

Christopher C. Tew

Greensboro