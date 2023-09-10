REI’s good work

We the members of the Greensboro Health Disparities Collaborative (GHDC) want to affirm our support and our appreciation for the Racial Equity Institute (REI), which works to fulfill the constitutional guarantee of equality and equal opportunity for all racial groups.

GHDC is a community-based participatory research collective that is multiracial and multi-ethnic. It also is age, religion and gender diverse.

We have spent more than 20 years working in our community and conducting research on racial inequity in the health care system. REI gives us a common understanding of the ways that our history and our culture have affected the structures of our health care system and is the foundation of GHDC’s work.

Through our ACCURE (Accountability for Cancer Care through Undoing Racism and Equity) National Cancer Institute-funded grant, in partnership with Cone Health and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, we improved the completion of care for Black and white breast and lung cancer patients in our health care system.

We achieved this by analyzing systemic differences by race and utilizing transparency and accountability to close the gaps in completion of care, resulting in patients living longer. We showed that addressing racial inequity in a system benefits us all. White people have much to gain from addressing racial disparities, despite the anxieties that we hear expressed.

The important work of the GHDC could not have happened without the foundation of understanding that we share. Greensboro should be proud to be home to the nationally known REI.

Jennifer Schaal

Greensboro

This letter is written on behalf of members of the Greensboro Health Disparities Collaborative (GHDC).

Words on walls

On Sept. 3 a column appeared in the News & Record by the reliably reactionary (and apparently forever scowling) Charles Davenport. In it he railed against Democrats on the Board of County Commissioners for rejecting a measure to place the words “In God We Trust” on 10 government buildings. His defense of his outrage was characterized by a smattering of irrelevancies.

Mr. Davenport wastes a lot of verbiage wondering if Democrats don’t believe in a higher power. He also wonders how anyone could think to “disavow the nation’s creed to be more inclusive.”

“In God We Trust” is not the “nation’s creed.” It is a motto that usurped the “E Pluribus Unum” motto the Founders put forth. The new motto came into being in 1956 to differentiate us from the “godless Soviets.” Mr. Davenport also cites Federalist Two by John Jay, which “celebrated what we had in common” (presumably a belief in God).

Federalist Two is a document written to convince the populace that a strong, singular central government is preferable to a collection of confederacies. Regardless. The First Amendment clearly states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

That tells me the government stays out of religious matters. Period. No decorating municipal walls with “creeds.”

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

Abuse of power

Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama is playing with fire. He is the man who would be king. His abuse of his power is unacceptable. He is deeply entrenched in the hole he has dug for himself and the country. He is playing the martyr by using a convenient issue to elevate his disregard for the national defense.

There are more acceptable ways to use his senatorial seat to solve this matter than to undercut an efficient and strong military. I wonder if he really cares for all the lives he seems to want to save considering the lives he’s putting in jeopardy by weakening our defenses.

His righteousness is political and not worth the Bible he’s thumping.

If he has read Kipling’s “The Man Who Would Be King,” Tuberville should see himself as the pathetic powerbroker he is and understand the consequences for a man too big for his britches.

Robert Gerhart

Summerfield

Hunter Biden foiled

Well, surprise, surprise. It seems there is some integrity left in our justice system.

Take, for instance, the recent proceedings in federal court in Delaware, where District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika threw a curve ball at Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal. The prosecution and defense teams were in cahoots to give the president’s son a get-out-of-jail card but the judge posed a couple of tough questions and the sneaky agreement blew up, exposing its legal contradictions.

She upbraided both the defense counsel and the Department of Justice for structuring an unprecedented deal that in her view was illegal and unconstitutional.

To top off their legal gymnastics the Biden defense got caught trying to pull off a dirty trick. The House Ways and Means Committee filed an amicus brief for the court arguing that Hunter Biden had benefited from political interference into the investigation. The filing included the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers. What happened next earned the ire of Judge Noreika.

It appears as if an employee of the defense firm called the clerk’s office portraying themselves as a representative of the committee and requested that the amicus brief be taken down. The brief was removed from the docket. The committee learned of this skulduggery and the brief was put back on the docket.

Needless to say the judge was not happy when she learned of this misrepresentation and threatened to sanction Biden’s lawyers.

Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.

The writer is a subscriber and a former longtime Greensboro resident.