Costly, unneeded

Why does health care cost so much in this country?

Because an out-of-town higher cost provider, Atrium Wake Forest, can "move" 30 beds from High Point to more affluent northwest Greensboro and build 30 new beds. New beds that cost $5.8 million each. All down the street from Cone's Drawbridge Parkway facility.

Why would Atrium do this? So they can siphon high-paying patients to their facilities in Winston- Salem.

Certificate of Need exists for a reason. It's a way to control health care costs — already the highest in the world for worse outcomes.

We don't need and cannot afford an expensive duplication of services by Atrium Wake Forest on Horsepen Creek Road.

David B. Craft

Greensboro

Cone vs. Atrium

Regarding the story “State health regulators give conditional approval to second Greensboro hospital” (Aug. 10):

Competition is healthy, and I have no issue with that, generally speaking. However, I do find it suspicious that Atrium would apply to build within 2 miles of a very similar Cone Health facility.

In addition, does the transfer of 36 beds suggest that High Point has a surplus of beds?

Jim Kennedy

Greensboro

No magnet bus?

I am deeply concerned about the recent decision by Guilford County Schools to discontinue bus services for students attending Brown Summit Academic Magnet Middle School. As a parent relying on district transportation due to work commitments, I worry about the impact on families and the school's diverse population.

BSMS, a highly sought-after program, has always faced transportation challenges because of its remote location. However, just because it is costly for the district to bus students from around the county to this rural school should not be a reason to exclude them from a bus ride altogether. As it stands now, BSMS families are left with community hubs, which are impractical for working parents.

This inequitable decision has potential consequences for the school's diversity and the academic potential of gifted students. Notably, the abrupt announcement in August has hindered proper planning. Meanwhile, all other school-choice programs continue to receive transportation support.

I implore GCS to reconsider this decision, ensuring fair access to education and respecting the challenges working parents face. The district's responsibility should extend to providing reliable transportation for all students, in line with state law.

Melanie Huynh-Duc

Jamestown

Serious misconception

In response to the recent article (Aug. 12) discussing tragic shootings in our community, it is crucial to address the misconception of linking shootings to mental illness — a perennial favorite among pro-gun pontificators.

Research consistently shows a low correlation between mental illness and acts of violence, and the majority of people living with mental health challenges pose no threat to others. In fact, the great majority of people with mental illness are not violent. Said differently, sane people are also violent.

Additionally, individuals with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators, often facing discrimination, stigma and social isolation. These misconceptions perpetuate harmful stereotypes and hinder efforts to provide adequate support and treatment to those who need it most.

Inaccurately attributing violence to mental illness diverts attention away from the root causes of such behaviors, which include access to firearms, socio-economic disparities, exposure to violence, co-occurring substance abuse and a lack of appropriate intervention.

Focusing solely on mental illness oversimplifies the complex web of factors contributing to violent incidents. As a community, we must be cautious not to perpetuate stigma and misinformation surrounding mental health.

By promoting a more accurate understanding of mental illness and violence, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for everyone. Let us move forward with compassion, evidence-based information, and a commitment to addressing the broader issues that lead to violence in our society.

Tom Murray, Ph.D.

Greensboro

The writer is a Certified Forensic Mental Health Evaluator.

Cashion delivers

In many respects — including breadth of public needs addressed and directness of contact with citizens — county government holds a unique position in the hierarchy of American governance. For decades, Guilford County has been fortunate to have a county commissioner selected to and active in more national positions related to a wider array of county issues, committees and boards than perhaps any other: Kay Cashion.

Her quiet example and thoughtful, relentless focus on the needs of citizens, with a minimum of attention to political affiliation, is a tribute to our community. Thank you, Kay.

Jonathan Maxwell

Greensboro