Sunday's letters

Greensboro

A two-way street

It seems as though unity will occur only if conservatives repent, pledge to demonize Trump, get deprogrammed and possibly get a lobotomy. There is no other way.

I find it amusing that people who feel this way ignore the fact that Democrats have publicly advocated getting into the faces of anyone who disagrees, telling them they're not wanted, harassing them in restaurants, denying them service. If the "summer of love" or antifa is mentioned, we're just ignorant deplorables who are changing the subject.

Most people know the News & Record leans far to the left. Its opinion editor questions why his neighbors would even consider Trump. The articles only look at Republican wrongdoings and ignore Democrats' wrongdoings. Of course, when only the Associated Press and other liberal sources are used, what else can we expect?

I see unity when both sides admit their faults and try to work together. But for one side to demand that the other side admit to many wrongs while denying their own faults is ridiculous.