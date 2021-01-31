Sunday's letters

Seeing God on Earth
On Jan. 20, President Biden released the U.S. Citizenship Act, a proposal that would provide a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million people living without documentation in the U.S. After a decade of cruel and immoral immigration policy, hearing a piece of hope brought tears to my eyes.
I am a tutor and mentor of recently arrived immigrants. These children are energetic, optimistic and curious about the world around them. They are smart, quick-witted and filled with so much love.
As a Quaker, I believe God exists in every person and all humans are deserving of dignity and respect. When I see their eyes light up, that is a moment I see God on Earth.
I am writing this letter to urge the public to see God in our neighbors, regardless of their documentation status. I’m urging us as a community to see the full humanity of those without documentation or citizenship. In light of the COVID pandemic, separating families through detainment and deportation is especially cruel.
I’m urging Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Rep. Kathy Manning to dedicate themselves in this new year to creating pathways to citizenship for the 11 million humans living in fear.
Haydyn Foulke
Greensboro
A two-way street
It seems as though unity will occur only if conservatives repent, pledge to demonize Trump, get deprogrammed and possibly get a lobotomy. There is no other way.
I find it amusing that people who feel this way ignore the fact that Democrats have publicly advocated getting into the faces of anyone who disagrees, telling them they're not wanted, harassing them in restaurants, denying them service. If the "summer of love" or antifa is mentioned, we're just ignorant deplorables who are changing the subject.
Most people know the News & Record leans far to the left. Its opinion editor questions why his neighbors would even consider Trump. The articles only look at Republican wrongdoings and ignore Democrats' wrongdoings. Of course, when only the Associated Press and other liberal sources are used, what else can we expect?
I see unity when both sides admit their faults and try to work together. But for one side to demand that the other side admit to many wrongs while denying their own faults is ridiculous.
I'll admit there were many wrongs that the past administration committed. But Democrats share just as many faults. Unity is a two-way street. Let’s see how many Democrats will admit to their own faults.
Caesar Wyssbrod III
Greensboro
Been here before
The recent announcement by Sen. Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio, that he will not seek reelection in 2022 reminds me of a similar series of events in the mid-1990s. At that time four long-serving, moderate and accomplished senators — two Democrats and two Republicans — made the decision to retire.
When I asked one of them why he had decided to leave government he told me, "No one is interested in solving problems anymore."
Apparently those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Linda Brady
Greensboro
This trial is a sham
The letter "Convict him" (Jan. 29) tells Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis that they "are duty-bound to convict this criminal." This writer may want to check the Constitution.
Article II, Section 4, reads: "The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.
It clearly states, "The President." Donald Trump is not the president and has already been removed from office by the voters.
An impeachment before the Senate is a trial, and a trial occurs before a decision to convict or not. If the writer was charged with a crime, would he want to be convicted before the trial?
The Constitution states that the chief justice shall preside over the impeachment trial in the Senate. John Roberts has elected not to preside. Perhaps he knows that it's unconstitutional for the Senate to convict a private citizen.
President Biden called for unity, yet the bloodlust continues on the left to destroy a now-private citizen and anyone associated with him. This trial is a sham. Good luck, President Biden. You will need it.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Blind leadership
As I watched our new president sign executive order after executive order, it became very apparent that he actually had no idea of what these orders were all about and the impact they will have on our country and our people.
The far-left Democrats who are blind to what our country should stand for are able to control a man who is operating with less than a full deck of cards and was still able to be elected.