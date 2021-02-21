Sunday's letters

Good idea, bad site

I woke on a icy-cold morning during a pandemic to find out that one of the most pressing needs in Greensboro is a Holocaust memorial. A memorial placed in a park where there is skating, ping pong, kids playing, a dog park and entertainment.

Make no mistake, the Holocaust was a seminal event in our history. I just don't understand why it would go in LeBauer Park.

The city of Greensboro, I am sure, will be asked to provide funding as well. I hope the City Council concentrates more on homelessness and violence, both of which are more pressing and deserve more attention.

State Rep. Jon Hardister is looking to the state to fund half of this $500,000 project. Yet, he won't support Medicaid expansion for the working poor.

This reminds me of the 9/11 memorial placed at the corner of MLK and South Elm Street by Zack Matheny and DGI with little thought, public input and context for those walking by.

Memorials and monuments are important to help remember the rights and wrongs of the past.

They deserve to be placed with more thought so they can provide an important public service.

David Craft