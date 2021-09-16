Sunday's letters

Enforcement?
I am writing in response to a letter to the editor (“Mask mandate?” Sept. 15) that voiced well-stated and legitimate concerns regarding the lack of compliance to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ mandate that masks be worn in all public places to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This rule applies to both businesses and individuals.
In regard to the writer’s concerns about reporting and enforcement of violations of the mandate, Guilford County offers the following options to report:
By phone: 336-641-7638.
By email: covidenforcement@guilfordcountync.gov.
Online: https://tinyurl.com/jva29vxn
Like the letter writer, I have observed many violations in various retail settings. At one business, which had a sign on the entrance door, “Mask Required to Enter,” customers were shopping without masks, so I asked an associate about violations.
The answer I got was, “We have been told not to say anything to the customers.” I called the above phone number and reported the violations.
Now the big question is whether Guilford County enforces its rule, starting with education and compliance, followed with civil penalties and/or Orders of Abatement.
Robert Handlon
Greensboro
Tanger threat?
Anyone who attended the recent Rhiannon Giddens concert at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts was required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours before the performance at the request of the artists.
It is clear that the delta variant is more contagious than earlier versions of COVID, and because delta has caused a surge in cases, it represents an increased threat to vulnerable persons who have a health condition or who are over age 65.
The Tanger Center should require vaccination or a negative test result for attendance at all performances in order to reduce the risk not only to persons in attendance but to those who might come into contact with someone who was present at a performance.
It is better to err on the side of caution. Greensboro should not allow productions at the 3,023-seat Tanger Center to become super spreader events.
Donna Lawson
Greensboro
History in danger
A zoning commission decision approving an application to rezone four single-family residential properties to allow a developer to construct a medical office building is scheduled for hearing before the City Council on Sept. 21.
The properties lie within the Guilford College/New Garden Heritage Community and include a historic Italian Renaissance-style home listed on the National Register of Historic Places — the Kimrey-Haworth House — one of the few remaining vestiges of this historic area. The developer’s illustrative building site drawing indicates that asphalt will replace this architectural gem.
The “local” health care corporation proposing to occupy this site is undisclosed. Another nearby historic property in the Guilford College community recently was rezoned for the same purpose — is this about serving community needs or is this more about market share?
Will this be yet another irretrievable loss to Greensboro’s rich history and wooded character in the name of urban infill? There has been no indication so far that this loss will matter to city officials. The developer’s view is clear, leaving only an unnamed corporation that intends to impose itself on this residential neighborhood. Will it be a true neighbor and step up to respect the historic significance of this area?
Pamela Robertson
Greensboro
Aftermath of defeat
So, our Afghanistan war has exited the news cycle, transitioning to just one more horrific national memory permanently staining the U.S.’s honor, the result of beginning warfare without a will to win or to kill.
I would have loved to see how Israel would have handled the war and the chaotic evacuation at its end: piles of Taliban bodies.
I think of my late father’s question spawned by our desultory media coverage of the war: “What happened to the war?” His death in 2014 spared him this experience of dishonor: He was an aviation combat veteran of World War II — we won that one.
My recent letter to your newspaper advocated winning the war by dropping tactical nuclear bombs on the Taliban long ago. A letter writer condemned me for my opinion.
I wonder how he feels now, seeing Taliban thugs on the loose or the photograph on the front page of The Wall Street Journal (Sept. 8) showing a Taliban thug pointing his rifle at a protester.
What about families of our service members killed or wounded during this “war”? Would former and current presidents and Congress members say, “We’re sorry”?
Yes: we truly are — sorry.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
The writer is a retired Marine Corps Reserve colonel.