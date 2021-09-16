Sunday's letters

The properties lie within the Guilford College/New Garden Heritage Community and include a historic Italian Renaissance-style home listed on the National Register of Historic Places — the Kimrey-Haworth House — one of the few remaining vestiges of this historic area. The developer’s illustrative building site drawing indicates that asphalt will replace this architectural gem.

The “local” health care corporation proposing to occupy this site is undisclosed. Another nearby historic property in the Guilford College community recently was rezoned for the same purpose — is this about serving community needs or is this more about market share?

Will this be yet another irretrievable loss to Greensboro’s rich history and wooded character in the name of urban infill? There has been no indication so far that this loss will matter to city officials. The developer’s view is clear, leaving only an unnamed corporation that intends to impose itself on this residential neighborhood. Will it be a true neighbor and step up to respect the historic significance of this area?

Pamela Robertson

Greensboro

