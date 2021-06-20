Sunday's letters

They earned it
One teacher I will never forget is “Flash” Gordon. She earned that nickname because of her ability to calculate math solutions rapidly in her head. Once she told my class that we were making too many careless mistakes so we were having a “hundred or nothing” test. A single mistake earned a zero.
She had a sign covering the clock at the front of the room that read “Time Is Passing. Are You?” Once she shared the story of a student who asked her, “Why did you give me that F?” Her response: ”I didn’t GIVE you that F. You EARNED it.”
After seeing so much video of unwarranted and sickening police violence, I understand why police have a bad reputation, especially in communities of color. And all police and prosecutors have been tarnished because the bad behavior of some of them has been tolerated and covered up. It only seems to come to light when video is provided by civilians or made available under court order.
So police and prosecutors should not blame the media or anyone else for their reputation. They earned it. And time is still passing.
Christina S. Mallard
Greensboro
A runner’s run-ins
I am a 77-year-old Caucasian male writing to defend columnist Allen Johnson’s account of harassment while jogging (“What in the world did I do to anger a carload of strangers?” June 7). A letter writer unjustly accuses Johnson of playing the race card (“Show both sides,” June 15). My experience matches Johnson’s.
During four decades in Greensboro as a former teacher at Bennett College, an athlete and volunteer, I have walked, wandered and jogged throughout town. About twice a year, strangers have yelled at me. In younger days, my shoulder-length hair and Hawaiian bathing suit aroused insults. Now I’m taunted because I’m bald and skinny. I have been called a sodomite and a eunuch (euphemisms appropriate to a family newspaper). A teenage girl once jumped from a car at a stoplight and shouted, “I hate you!” Recently in Irving Park, a young man leaning from the back seat of a Jeep invited me to perform a sexual act on him.
Bullies yell to flatter themselves and please their friends. They are drive-by cowards feasting on vulnerability. During my 40 years on Gate City streets, through at least 80 insults, in every case except one, my detractors have been white.
Michael Gaspeny
Greensboro
Targeting trees
Republican Jerry Carter representing Rockingham County is one of the sponsors of House Bill 496, which would strip towns and counties from protecting their trees and tree canopies. This bill would allow developers to destroy forests and beautiful oaks, magnolias, hickories, maples, tulip poplars and a host of other trees needed for oxygen, shade, carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat and water absorption that prevents stormwater runoff at a time when climate change threatens our survival. HB 496 (which has passed the House and moved on to the Senate) would prevent local ordinances protecting tree coverage.
Republicans claim to be against big government but this overreach of the General Assembly would stop local governments from protecting their own towns’ and counties’ beauty and health with tree ordinances. Please contact Carter (Jerry.Carter@ncleg.gov) and Senate leader Phil Berger (Phil.Berger@ncleg.gov) and ask them to stop this assault on our right to protect the trees so essential for our well-being.
Joy Hewett
Pittsboro
Monster dunk
What a great action shot from News & Record photographer Woody Marshall on the cover of Thursday’s paper (June 17). The photo catches a high-flying Shiloh Cheston (age 6) throwing down an uncontested monster dunk.
Shiloh was elevated to eye-level with the rim, his long fingers enveloping the ball and tongue sticking out in single-minded concentration. He is far above the court with his legs spread apart in that iconic profile eerily familiar to all UNC fans and opponents alike.
Moreover, we can see in the background that he beat the nearest defender, Carson Gatling, by a mile. (In fairness I should probably mention that Carson is 3 years old and wearing a uniform consisting of striped shorts and a “Cars” cartoon T-shirt.)
Doesn’t matter. Be like Mike, Shiloh!
Craig Chappelow
Oak Ridge
The funny pages
I wholeheartedly agree with the “Unfunny funnies” letter (June 16, News & Record). But I would add “Mr. Boffo” to the list.
I still cringe whenever I remember that “Mr. Boffo” replaced “Brevity,” the latter of which contained more puns than “Shoe” (and certainly more than “Pearls Before Swine”). To be brief, please bring “Brevity” back!
Jim Ertner
Greensboro