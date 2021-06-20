Sunday's letters

They earned it

One teacher I will never forget is “Flash” Gordon. She earned that nickname because of her ability to calculate math solutions rapidly in her head. Once she told my class that we were making too many careless mistakes so we were having a “hundred or nothing” test. A single mistake earned a zero.

She had a sign covering the clock at the front of the room that read “Time Is Passing. Are You?” Once she shared the story of a student who asked her, “Why did you give me that F?” Her response: ”I didn’t GIVE you that F. You EARNED it.”

After seeing so much video of unwarranted and sickening police violence, I understand why police have a bad reputation, especially in communities of color. And all police and prosecutors have been tarnished because the bad behavior of some of them has been tolerated and covered up. It only seems to come to light when video is provided by civilians or made available under court order.

So police and prosecutors should not blame the media or anyone else for their reputation. They earned it. And time is still passing.

Christina S. Mallard

Greensboro

A runner’s run-ins