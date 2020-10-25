Sunday's letters

Not a deal-breaker
I was deeply disappointed by Cal Cunningham’s betrayal of his family and his supporters with his marital infidelity. However, I disagree with those who say voters should discontinue their support.
Top priorities in North Carolina include returning the school system to its former excellence, comprehensive criminal justice reform, fair elections and restoring environmental protections. Cal has a solid history of working for all those goals. He also has a history of working to solve our most pressing problems, including opioid addition, violence against women and gun violence. These facts about Cal Cunningham are why I will vote for him in spite of his personal flaws.
People refer to his hypocrisy in promoting himself as a family man, but engaging in marital infidelity. Set that beside the hypocrisy of Thom Tillis, who said publicly, nine months before Obama left office, that a Supreme Court justice should not be seated in a president’s final year; Tillis now fully approves of the seating of a justice barely two weeks before the presidential election. Tillis’ hypocrisy could have an enormous effect on the widest range of policy and social issues; Cunningham’s is purely personal.
Vote for Cal Cunningham for a better America.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
The Trump show
President Trump says the only way he can lose the election is if it's rigged — that the election is a scam, and that allowing mail-in ballots will make it the most fraudulent election in history.
Mail-in ballots have been used in elections for years and work just fine.
Trump says he didn't lie about the coronavirus pandemic. He said publicly in February that there's nothing to worry about at the same time that he said privately to Bob Woodward, on tape, that this disease is a killer. "It spreads so easily. You just breathe it in."
Seven and a half million Americans have caught the coronavirus and 220,000 have died since President Trump began lying to the country about the danger of this pandemic.
Then the CDC protocol-denying president himself caught COVID. He endangered others by holding super-spreader events, and now personally may be paying a lingering price for it.
We're in a perilous time in American history, which requires us having a faithful adherence to the truth. It's the only effective weapon against Trump's dangerous reality show and his increasing destruction of American democracy.
Holding ourselves and our leaders to the truth starts with each one of us.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Vote Cooper out
Gov. Cooper has been hiding behind the skirt of Dr. Mandy Cohen in order to use “science” as his justification for keeping our economy and schools shut down.
Cooper has chosen to put his reelection and politics first — ahead of the citizens of North Carolina.
Cooper has been stringing along North Carolinians since he put North Carolina in Phase 2 of the COVID reopening. He'll continue to string us along until after Election Day.
Cooper keeps implying that we're selfish — that this is our fault for not practicing social distancing and wearing masks. He prohibits funerals, church services and social gatherings of more than 25 people, but Cooper has never pointed his finger at the hundreds of protesters who have been marching — many of whom neither wore masks nor practiced social distancing.
He wants to keep us shut down so Lt. Gov. Dan Forest cannot hold large campaign rallies to motivate Republicans. Cooper’s only concern is to win reelection.
He does not care how many people have to suffer. Cooper needs to be voted out on Nov. 3. We need a governor who cares about the citizens first. We need to elect Dan Forest as governor.
Wayne Ford
Greensboro
Trump and Christians
I feel it in my bones to speak out, but I hesitate because I know it will not sit well with some of my closest friends.
My beef is with Christian evangelicals and Donald Trump.
Back before the last presidential election, Christian evangelical leaders gathered around Trump and prayed over him and proclaimed him to be God’s anointed one for our time.
But the Gospel presents Jesus as the anointed one for all time. Trump’s acceptance of their claim puts him and them in the same category of false christs mentioned in Matthew 24:24.
In the United Methodist Hymnal, we find these words: "Christ has died; Christ is risen; Christ will come again."
Donald Trump has not died for anyone. He has not been raised from the dead to shine the light of eternal life on anyone.
He will go the way of all flesh in due time, as we all will.
I have been a minister of the Gospel for 64 years. I have observed Donald Trump as president of the United States for four years, and it is my humble opinion that Donald Trump is the exact opposite of Jesus.
Aaron Moss
Greensboro
Trump and God
Question: To all of you who perform or approve of abortion: "Where would you and your voice be if you had been aborted?"
Comment: To the person who critiques evangelicals for voting for President Trump: God's word, the Bible, says in Proverbs 21:1: "The king's (president's) heart is like channels of water in the hand of the Lord."
President Trump has proven he keeps his campaign promises.
Do you honestly trust Joe Biden to keep his promises?
Ina Boorde
High Point
