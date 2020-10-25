Sunday's letters

Greensboro

The Trump show

President Trump says the only way he can lose the election is if it's rigged — that the election is a scam, and that allowing mail-in ballots will make it the most fraudulent election in history.

Mail-in ballots have been used in elections for years and work just fine.

Trump says he didn't lie about the coronavirus pandemic. He said publicly in February that there's nothing to worry about at the same time that he said privately to Bob Woodward, on tape, that this disease is a killer. "It spreads so easily. You just breathe it in."

Seven and a half million Americans have caught the coronavirus and 220,000 have died since President Trump began lying to the country about the danger of this pandemic.

Then the CDC protocol-denying president himself caught COVID. He endangered others by holding super-spreader events, and now personally may be paying a lingering price for it.

We're in a perilous time in American history, which requires us having a faithful adherence to the truth. It's the only effective weapon against Trump's dangerous reality show and his increasing destruction of American democracy.