Sunday's letters

Lies of omission
Concerning a Dec. 14 letter to the editor (“Virus: Who benefits?”):
Here are the facts:
From Sydney Ember, The New York Times, Sept. 16, 2020:
“... Joseph R. Biden Jr. (said) he did not trust Mr. Trump to determine when a vaccine was ready for Americans.
“‘Let me be clear: I trust vaccines,’ Mr. Biden said. ‘I trust scientists. But I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment (nearly 200,000 deaths, 20,000 verified lies, and two months before the election), the American people can’t either.’
“Senator Kamala Harris ... said this month that if Mr. Trump assured the nation that a vaccine was safe, she would ‘not take his word for it.’
“The president ... falsely claimed that his opponent had ‘launched a public campaign’ against a coronavirus vaccine.”
Saranac Hale Spencer, FactCheck.org, Feb. 25:
“The Biden administration has maintained the same procedures for COVID-19 testing in detention facilities that were in effect during the previous administration.
“Both U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol confirmed ... that no such policies had changed.”
Ronald D. Moore and Naren Shankar, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episode “The First Duty” (Stardate 45703.9):
“(A) lie of omission is still a lie.” — Capt. Jean-Luc Picard
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
COVID and Biden
I believe a recent letter (Dec. 14, “Virus: Who benefits?”) had a few implied misstatements. The author wrote, “Even Democrats have admitted Biden would not have won the election if not for COVID … .”
David Axelrod, a Democratic consultant, in a long CNN opinion piece right after the 2020 election (Nov. 7, 2020), wrote, “Trump’s political demise wasn’t caused by the coronavirus but by the underlying and familiar deficiencies of character and leadership of America’s first reality show president.”
Axelrod also cited Trump’s “penchant to lie so habitually that he galvanized a cottage industry for fact-checkers,” his “shocking lack of empathy for others,” his “apparent lack of seriousness or interest in the substance of the job” and, “perhaps worst of all, his divisive, ugly appeals to racism and White supremacy.
“Donald Trump defeated Donald Trump.”
Two other implied misstatements, which can easily be refuted by Googling Snopes: “Migrants are not behind the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.” and “Harris did not refuse to take the vaccine, nor did she discourage others from taking it, but she said she did not trust then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s vaccine rollout policy or his statements about COVID-19.”
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
COVID hysteria
Regarding the Dec. 14 News & Record front-page lead article, “Officials confirm omicron in N.C.”:
Heavens, what shall we do?
Here’s what. The media should refrain from again promoting hysteria over a virus. Those on the left should not, again, do all that is possible to encourage “the government” (local, state and federal) to control our lives even more.
Cities have been leveled by tornadoes, hundreds killed, tens of thousands without food, water, heat and shelter in freezing weather, and we are paranoid over the omicron virus — with one reported omicron death in the entire world? Will we ever learn?
The unnecessary devastation of our improper overreaction to the COVID-19 virus is just now surfacing, e.g., a huge, disproportionate rate of youth depression and suicides, more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths for the first time ever; increases in domestic violence, unnecessary deaths from hospitals being unavailable for the diagnosis of, and care for, other maladies; our youth losing almost two years of education in their most formative years; the unnecessary closing of tens of thousands of businesses, never to reopen, etc.!
More balance (properly placed priorities) is needed by our mass media. Good luck.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Correction
A letter in Friday’s News & Record about Rep. Kathy Manning, headlined “She’s no Coble,” was not written by the person’s whose name was attached, Marc Goldenberg. The News & Record has confirmed that someone else submitted the letter and signed that name. The letter has been removed from the News & Record’s website.