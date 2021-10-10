Sunday's letters

The first rule is to listen to the “operators,” the ones doing the job itself. Seems we should begin the improvements to our public school system by really listening to our teachers.

Watts Carr Greensboro

It’s easy to teach?

I’ll never shy from a debate on the strengths and weaknesses of our schools. It’s important to pause every so often to ensure we’re providing children the education and skills they’ll need to thrive as adults.

Yet anyone (Charles Davenport, Oct. 3, “Even if you erase 2020, our schools are failing”) who proclaims that “teaching is not brain surgery, rocket science, or dental hygiene” and that “if you have mastered the academic material, and you can communicate effectively, you can teach” is strongly suggesting they’ve never spent a day at the front of a classroom.

We already judge teachers based on test scores of students who might arrive each morning with a constellation of obstacles to academic success, from hunger to housing insecurity to the stress of caring for siblings when parents work the late shift. Yes, we should want every student in our public schools to meet grade-level expectations for reading, writing and arithmetic. Let’s just keep a little perspective.