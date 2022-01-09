Sunday's letters

Greensboro

Tent city wannabe?

Has Greensboro become a wannabe city? Wannabe like Seattle, Portland and other lawless cities strewn with tents, filth and human excrement?

I sent to the City Council, the mayor and the police chief a photo of a couple of tents set up on West Wendover Avenue, then found out there are others along the Wendover corridor. Their response to me? Crickets.

We already have panhandlers at every corner, receiving from gullible, kind souls what could probably be considered a “decent wage” for a working citizen.

Mayor and City Council, wake up! This is on your watch. If you want these tents in our city, invite them over to your yard. If the people are mentally ill, really work at getting them help. If they are lazy, use tough love; tell them to get a job.

I can’t imagine that this is the way you want others to see our city. Or the way you want us to envision ourselves.

Do your jobs! The election is coming. Hopefully, the decadence is not beyond repair. And, hopefully, the voters are paying attention!