Sunday's letters

Troubling precedent
In her speech on Jan. 6, Vice President Harris compared the events of the previous year to events in U.S. history.
What I believe is more relevant to the events of Jan. 6 and the culpability of high-ranking government leaders can be found in the events of last-century Germany. In 1923 Adolph Hitler, his immediate aides and 2,000 supporters attempted to take the German government through a violent coup, the Beer Hall Putsch. He was sentenced to five years in prison for treason. After serving nine months, he was released.
Assumed to be a bumbling clown by his opponents, Hitler and his aides proceeded to seize the government by "legal" means over the next 10 years. His party managed to win enough seats in the Parliament to disrupt government functions. And once he was able to seize control, there was never again a need for a fair election.
The real danger of the events of Jan. 6 is that it is the precursor to a "legal" takeover of the government by high-ranking government officials who do not value our Constitution and our moral compass.
James Genova
Whitsett
Uncalled for
It was with great interest and also trepidation that I watched our fearful leader address our country about last year's unfortunate event. It would have been a great opportunity for him to offer a Kennedy-type reconciliatory speech and an effort to help heal the national division. Instead he spent the entire session attacking the majority of our country that don't agree with his running and ruining of our great nation.
His ranting about his predecessor were never-ending. It was a pure political lambasting and totally uncalled for.
His approval rating is near a record low for any president in the past century. It's obvious by his actions and speeches that he is suffering from age-related mental decline. It would seem that his advisers would have helped him deliver a more positive address.
It's appalling that our president, and his sidekick Harris, compared this illegal action to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 deadly attacks where thousands were killed. One unarmed protester was killed on this day.
I am really worried about his abilities and the direction that he's taking our country. We all need to pray for our future. Peace!
Thomas Statham
Greensboro
Tent city wannabe?
Has Greensboro become a wannabe city? Wannabe like Seattle, Portland and other lawless cities strewn with tents, filth and human excrement?
I sent to the City Council, the mayor and the police chief a photo of a couple of tents set up on West Wendover Avenue, then found out there are others along the Wendover corridor. Their response to me? Crickets.
We already have panhandlers at every corner, receiving from gullible, kind souls what could probably be considered a “decent wage” for a working citizen.
Mayor and City Council, wake up! This is on your watch. If you want these tents in our city, invite them over to your yard. If the people are mentally ill, really work at getting them help. If they are lazy, use tough love; tell them to get a job.
I can’t imagine that this is the way you want others to see our city. Or the way you want us to envision ourselves.
Do your jobs! The election is coming. Hopefully, the decadence is not beyond repair. And, hopefully, the voters are paying attention!
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
I am sorry
There have been times in my life when I knew I was standing up for our nation and every citizen herein, pleased that I was on the side of the angels, loving (not hurting) all of God’s children. I must acknowledge that my last two letters to the editor have done just the opposite.
My letters were written in sarcasm, meant to highlight the heinous activities of Donald Trump and his supporters. Having a religious studies background, I used biblical references in an attempt to drive home the amoral, and what I consider to be their religiously blasphemous, platform.
Unfortunately, I wrote unaware of the antisemitic activities within Greensboro of the recent weeks. What was meant as an attack against those sorts of heinous activities was perceived by members of the Jewish community as an act of antisemitism itself.
From the fullest depths of my soul, I apologize for my lack of social awareness, evoking brutal memories and creating further sorrow. I caused more suffering to a people who have experienced far too much.
I ask the Hebrew community to view me as YHWH does you on Yom Kippur, understanding I wish to atone for my sins against you.