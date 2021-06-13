Sunday's letters

New drug may be a pricey false hope
When I began medical practice in 1977, medicines used for dementia were clearly ineffective, but families wanted the hope that came from trying something. Then the costs were modest. Approved in 2004, donepezil prolongs the effect of the memory neurotransmitter and delays clinical deterioration for six to nine months. Then came memantine, also minimally effective in slowing memory decline.
As the disease progresses, behavioral problems appear that are very poorly treated with current medications. So, it is not surprising that hopes were high for aducanumab, a medication that removes brain plaque associated with Alzheimer’s, the most common dementia.
However, the theory that the plaque causes symptoms is not proven. Moreover, study consultants advised the FDA that clinical-trial data did not conclusively demonstrate that aducanumab could slow cognitive decline.
This intravenously administered antibody is slated to cost $56,000 annually and the necessary scans for plaque and follow-up will further increase that cost significantly. Even though the study was done in early Alzheimer’s patients, it is approved for use at all stages, even late in the illness when little time remains for benefit. The national health program we need must include an independent assessment of the cost benefits of medical treatments.
Wayne Hale, M.D.
Greensboro
The truth about IDs
A headline in this morning’s paper read “ID scanners coming to schools” (June 10). The reason given by school officials is “to improve school security.”
So, every child/student in Guilford County Schools currently has an ID, which has improved school security. The new scanners will make our schools even more secure. This makes total sense because it is such a simple fix and it is the truth.
This same fix, this same truth, that ID cards make us all more secure should be carried forward to our election process everywhere. Every voting American should have to have a valid ID to vote. It would make our elections more secure. That is the truth.
If every student can get an ID then every voting adult can get one. Winston Churchill reminded us that “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”
Thom Rock
Browns Summit
Fading fireflies
Do you remember fireflies?
Here in North Carolina we call them lightning bugs. When I was a child they filled the sky around us at this time of year — billions of them. A magnificent experience.
These days, if you’re still and watch, you can see a few of them sparkling low in the bushes. We’re killing our insects and in doing so ultimately killing ourselves, because insects pollinate plants for the food we eat.
Do you enjoy hearing birdsong at this time of year? We’re also killing our birds. One pair of chickadees needs 400 caterpillars a day to feed their young; fewer insects means fewer caterpillars. We’ve lost 30% of our birds since 1970.
Each of us can help change this by landscaping with native plants. Insects, plants and animals evolved together over millions of years, and insect larvae eat only the leaves of native plants. Without food there are fewer insects all the time — and fewer birds as well.
Many local nurseries are stocking more native plants, as people are asking for them. Some landscapers specialize in natives. Native plants are as beautiful as non-natives. And they are easier to grow because they require less maintenance. Try it!
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Whose flag matters?
It is OK to fly a Pride flag or a Black Lives Matter flag. Those who do so want to celebrate their cause and culture.
But you cannot fly a “blue line” flag or a Confederate flag because they hurt some people’s feelings?
A blue line flag means you support the police. An American flag celebrates our culture and heritage. A Confederate flag (even for a lost cause) celebrates our Southern culture and heritage.
It’s my right to fly those flags, just as is their right to fly their flags. My rights don’t end where their feelings begin.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville