Sunday's letters

New drug may be a pricey false hope

When I began medical practice in 1977, medicines used for dementia were clearly ineffective, but families wanted the hope that came from trying something. Then the costs were modest. Approved in 2004, donepezil prolongs the effect of the memory neurotransmitter and delays clinical deterioration for six to nine months. Then came memantine, also minimally effective in slowing memory decline.

As the disease progresses, behavioral problems appear that are very poorly treated with current medications. So, it is not surprising that hopes were high for aducanumab, a medication that removes brain plaque associated with Alzheimer’s, the most common dementia.

However, the theory that the plaque causes symptoms is not proven. Moreover, study consultants advised the FDA that clinical-trial data did not conclusively demonstrate that aducanumab could slow cognitive decline.