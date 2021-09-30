Sunday's letters

Tanger: No excuses
Thank you for Tuesday’s editorial, “The venue and the virus” (Sept. 28), regarding the failure of the Tanger Center to do its part to protect public health by requiring vaccinations or negative test results for all attendees to its performances.
The editorial clearly described how the more responsible Durham Performing Arts Center, the Carolina Theatre and N.C. A&T athletics show there is no excuse not to protect customers.
I moved to Greensboro just three years ago from Denver, which has a thriving theater and performing arts scene that I regularly attended. One of the deciding factors in my choice of Greensboro was the soon-to-be-opened Tanger Center. But I won’t attend any performance where the center puts short-term profits above the health of its customers, or where I may sit next to someone who refuses to be vaccinated and continues to spread the disease and fails to protect themselves, their families and communities.
I hope the Tanger Center will rethink its community responsibilities. Failure to do so could have long-term financial consequences. Many citizens will not forget who stepped up and did their duty for their country and citizens and who shirked that duty for personal short-term gain.
Robert Miner
Greensboro
On personal choice
There has been considerable discussion lately about personal rights and personal decisions. It is time — past time, really — to break down this issue as it relates to the COVID-19 epidemic, vaccination and masking. Many who are reluctant to take the vaccine point to personal choice as the reason. Some liken receiving the vaccine and wearing a mask to other choices that have health consequences, such as eating fatty foods or smoking. However, this is a false equivalent. For example, if I choose to smoke and develop lung cancer, I will likely develop a cough as well; but that cough will not spread the cancer to others.
If I choose to eat fatty foods over a long period of time, I might well find myself with clogged arteries, or perhaps heart disease. Neither of these conditions is contagious, so neither puts other people in danger of developing the same illness.
In contrast, COVID-19, especially the delta variant, has proven to be highly contagious. Ethically (some might say morally), the contagious nature of this disease demands we do one of two things to keep others safe: vaccinate.
Sally Beck
Greensboro
Be responsible
I find the objections to COVID-19 vaccination absolutely perplexing. Yes you (royal you) may have a right to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, but with that comes a responsibility to the society that grants you this right. Just imagine if 50% of the American population refused smallpox, polio, measles, etc., vaccinations!
Many of these vaccinations were/are mandated. Think about entering public schools. As a side note: When I served in the U.S. Army I never remember anyone invoking a constitutional right refusing injection.
Be responsible and get vaccinated.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
Digging up ghosts
I am writing this letter to defend my heritage and to honor Southern history and a way of life that is constantly under siege every election cycle by unscrupulous politicians and radical left-wing groups.
These efforts are so clearly under the direction of the Democratic Party to keep Black people intimidated and stirred up by digging the ghosts of slavery and racism out of the grave to once again sway an election just like in 2020. Black Lives Matter rioted all over country while dragging Southern culture and history through the mud and tearing down statues of great men who are beloved in Southern history.
I read in your editorial section about some guy trying to come up with a new name for Fort Bragg. This is the Democrats throwing Blacks a bone by threatening to rename all federal forts named after Confederate generals for disgusting political gain.
After the Civil War, in a show of friendship and unity, the federal government allowed military bases in the South to be named in honor of Confederate generals out of respect for the South.
Now in typical Democrat fashion, they want to renege. Despicable Democrat politicians.
James Simpson
Thomasville