Sunday's letters

On personal choice

There has been considerable discussion lately about personal rights and personal decisions. It is time — past time, really — to break down this issue as it relates to the COVID-19 epidemic, vaccination and masking. Many who are reluctant to take the vaccine point to personal choice as the reason. Some liken receiving the vaccine and wearing a mask to other choices that have health consequences, such as eating fatty foods or smoking. However, this is a false equivalent. For example, if I choose to smoke and develop lung cancer, I will likely develop a cough as well; but that cough will not spread the cancer to others.