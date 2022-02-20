Sunday's letters

Coming to grips

It is understandable that many white Americans become upset when confronted with a reassessment of U.S. history that conflicts dramatically with the triumphant narrative that has dominated our textbooks and political discourse. We have been steeped — generations deep — in a national origin story that believes we are exceptional because of our commitment to liberty and justice for all. We all want to be proud of our country, but selecting some parts of our history and ignoring others leaves us blind to the brutality of slavery, Jim Crow, mass incarceration and racial disparities in every aspect of American life (housing, health, education, law enforcement, etc.).