Sunday's letters

Coming to grips
The resurgence of white supremacy in the United States should not come as a surprise.
It is understandable that many white Americans become upset when confronted with a reassessment of U.S. history that conflicts dramatically with the triumphant narrative that has dominated our textbooks and political discourse. We have been steeped — generations deep — in a national origin story that believes we are exceptional because of our commitment to liberty and justice for all. We all want to be proud of our country, but selecting some parts of our history and ignoring others leaves us blind to the brutality of slavery, Jim Crow, mass incarceration and racial disparities in every aspect of American life (housing, health, education, law enforcement, etc.).
Even before we became a country, our economy was based on the availability of free labor. Slavery not only denied African Americans their freedom but their basic humanity. This is not only America’s original sin; it’s a crime that we keep committing in other forms.
One can only hope that more white people will accept the factual historical narratives offered by “The 1619 Project” and other documents. Only the truth can set us free.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
A great man
It’s sometimes hard to gratefully point out something that didn’t happen to you because of someone else, but that isn’t the case with me and Johnny McGee. I grew up in Greensboro in the 1980s. Having had no comprehensive sex education offered to me in the public schools, I knew very little about HIV. By the time I reached high school, I was terrified I would contract the disease.
Thanks to Johnny McGee (and his husband Bruce Thede, as well as Bob Page, Ron Johnson and too many others to mention), an organization called Triad Health Project (THP) was formed; THP continues to this day not only to assist people living with HIV, but also to focus on HIV prevention and education.
I didn’t get HIV. Thanks to the courage, vision, compassion and love this great man offered in helping to found THP, I was able to access the comprehensive sex education information and tools I needed to stay safe.
Along with many in our community, I lost a hero when Johnny died. I currently serve as the board chair for THP, and it is my privilege to continue my term in honor and memory of Johnny McGee, superhero.
Shane Burton Greensboro
Hot rods
For months I have been curious as to why “hot rods” such as Dodge Chargers, Dodge Challengers and Ford Mustangs are allowed to race down the 220 ramp to I-85. Most of them noisily speed down the ramp and don’t stop for traffic. There is one car that backfires every time the gears are changed, another with loud music and others with the loud mufflers and/or engines. They are out the most on weekends during the day and night. They are so loud I know I can hear them a mile away.
Someone is going to get seriously hurt one of these days. They also race down Vandalia Road.
Can this be stopped? Probably not, but I wanted to get it out there. Maybe someone from law enforcement will read this and take note.
Kay Southard
Greensboro
Judges overstep
Regarding the Associated Press story, “Justices weigh veracity of referendums” (Feb. 15):
So the people voted for a constitutional amendment for voter ID but the NAACP filed a lawsuit against it. Justices could block what the citizens voted for.
I guess we should let judges run the government; we could save money.