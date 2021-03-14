Sunday's letters

Susie’s just fine
It was good to see your editorial “Another horrible, hopeful dog tale” regarding Groove and the good Samaritan who took her to the Guilford County Animal Shelter (March 9).
As a member of the North Carolina Senate in 2010, I was pleased to author and help enact Susie’s Law regarding Susie, a dog who was also abused.
I am pleased to report that today Susie is alive and well. Each fall I teach a course at Wake Forest University School of Law and Susie and her wonderful mother, Donna Lawrence, visit our class every year. Susie shakes hands with each law student and then lies comfortably in front of the class while the students argue case law on animal abuse.
Assistant district attorneys in North Carolina call me to let me know that they actively pursue Susie’s Law cases and put abusers in jail.
Other efforts in the General Assembly over the past years still fail to get animals fair housing, and basics like food and water. We need more.
God bless the good Samaritan who rescued Groove. May this dog have the same fortune that Susie and other animals have enjoyed over the past 10 years.
Don Vaughan Greensboro
The writer is a
retired state senator.
And your point is?
A proper opinion letter, in rebuttal, should reference a sentence in the original piece and state, “I agree or disagree with this and here are my facts, figures, evidence to back up my opinion.”
An “I don’t like what she said!” letter neither informs nor enlightens.
A recent letter (March 9) opposing what Robin Adams Cheeley wrote (March 7) is an example. Nothing that Ms. Cheeley wrote was referenced. Nothing! Not one fact or piece of evidence was proffered to bolster the opinion given.
I see no value in printing such unsupported opinions. The paper could save newsprint by simply revising such letters thusly: “Mrs. Jane Doe read Ms. Cheeley’s column of March the 7 and she did not like it.”
W. Scott Parker III Greensboro
Rush’s ‘comedy’
Regarding the March 11 letter, “Rush to judgment”:
The assertion that Rush Limbaugh was nothing more than a satirical comedian would in itself be high comedy if it weren’t so ludicrous. “Saturday Night Live” and “South Park” are satirical comedy; Rush Limbaugh was to comedy what Dr. Kevorkian was to palliative medicine. Trying to keep an open mind and curious what all the hoopla was about over his show years ago, I tuned into a broadcast and, within five minutes, enough vitriol and bombast had assaulted my ears that I went back to my usual programming (music).
Rush’s brand of journalism certainly found a large audience of fans like the letter writer’s, but it was more than my powers of reason and sensibility could tolerate. I’m not sure who, if anyone, has taken his place on the airwaves, but maybe Sen. Josh Hawley would be a good candidate. He seems to have enough satirical venom in his makeup to support being a firebrand for right-wing philosophy and hosting a radio show that people leaning toward uber-conservative positions can appreciate.
Bill Wallace High Point
Never again
After reading the letter by Gregory Clark on March 5, I wanted to respond and reiterate my support for what he said. As a 67-year-old white male who has spent his entire life in North Carolina, I, too, have voted across party lines many times, including a vote for Bob Dole for president in 1996.
But like Mr. Clark, I will not pull the lever anymore for anyone with an “R” by their name. They have lost all my support and respect with their continued support of all things Trump, voter intimidation, gerrymandering, etc.
They are like a pack of dogs that turn on their own (think Richard Burr or Liz Cheney) when they stand up to Trump and his shenanigans. They scare me as well.
Kent Tager Greensboro
Not the Rock
Why has the News & Record decided to refer to Rockingham County as “Rock”?
You do not refer to Guilford County as “Guilf,” Forsyth County as “For,” Davidson County as “David,” or Chatham County as “Chat.”
When used as an abbreviation such as “Rock Tech,” such informality is acceptable. However such headlines as “Rock and neighboring counties see major downturn in infection rates” are offensive.
David Wright
Greensboro
Great recipes!
With all that has been happening recently in our country and the world, I often don’t want to read the newspaper or watch the news on TV. But I always look forward to the Wednesday N&R, because it contains the Savor section, which is about cooking — my favorite hobby.
The silver lining of the quarantine restrictions has meant more time to cook. Last July, the Savor section had a recipe for Cauliflower Parmesan. This recipe looked so interesting to me that I tried it. My wife Shelley declared that it was delicious! We have made it several times since then. Last month on a Zoom call with my three siblings, I talked about this recipe, and sent a copy to them. On a recent Zoom call, they all said they had made the recipe, and raved about it.
Last week the Savor section had a recipe for Charred Shrimp and Pesto Bowls. The recipe calls for mixing pesto and balsamic vinegar with quinoa. Quinoa with pesto? Come on. So, I bought a small jar of pesto and made the recipe. It was outrageous!
Keep the great recipes coming!
Charles Kappauf
Greensboro