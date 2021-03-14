Sunday's letters

Rush’s brand of journalism certainly found a large audience of fans like the letter writer’s, but it was more than my powers of reason and sensibility could tolerate. I’m not sure who, if anyone, has taken his place on the airwaves, but maybe Sen. Josh Hawley would be a good candidate. He seems to have enough satirical venom in his makeup to support being a firebrand for right-wing philosophy and hosting a radio show that people leaning toward uber-conservative positions can appreciate.

Bill Wallace High Point

Never again

After reading the letter by Gregory Clark on March 5, I wanted to respond and reiterate my support for what he said. As a 67-year-old white male who has spent his entire life in North Carolina, I, too, have voted across party lines many times, including a vote for Bob Dole for president in 1996.

But like Mr. Clark, I will not pull the lever anymore for anyone with an “R” by their name. They have lost all my support and respect with their continued support of all things Trump, voter intimidation, gerrymandering, etc.

They are like a pack of dogs that turn on their own (think Richard Burr or Liz Cheney) when they stand up to Trump and his shenanigans. They scare me as well.