Sunday's letters

Honoring Frye
Allen Johnson’s column today (Jan. 16) about a Justice Henry Frye statue echoed something I have thought about for a long time. We may have even discussed it. I give the Henry Frye statue project my full and enthusiastic support.
Henry Frye is one of the most impressive individuals I have ever known. It was during my time on the Tanger Center Task Force, which he co-led, that I really got to see Justice Frye in action and got to know him. After reading his biography, I grew even more impressed. When he quoted a Langston Hughes poem from memory to Summit Rotary, the audience was mesmerized.
He is a model for all of Greensboro to learn from. He is so smart and accomplished yet still humble, kind and generous. I can’t think of another Greensboro person so deserving of a statue. My only concern has been that Shirley Frye deserves recognition also!
Over the years, I have discussed the Justice Frye statue idea with many people. They all gave universal support. This column may be the tipping point for this to happen.
I would love to help make this most worthy project a reality. What can we do to make a Henry Frye statue exist in Greensboro?
Thank you for bringing this to our city’s attention.
Ted Oliver
Greensboro
A Frye statue
It is good when I can find agreement with Allen Johnson and he is dead on target when asking for a monument to Henry Frye (“Oh Henry! How about a statue of Frye ... now?” Jan. 16). I’m not aware of any of his court decisions that have been deemed as poorly reasoned and I am fortunate to know him. I would also suggest any monument erected should honor both Henry and Shirley Frye for all of the tremendous contributions they have made to the Greensboro community.
I had the pleasure of coaching Henry’s son, Harlan, and the Fryes could not have been more cooperative parents. They supported our team whether Harlan was starting or barely playing. They graciously welcomed me into their home to witness Harlan signing his basketball grant-in-aid to Howard University and I had the pleasure of playing golf years later with Harlan, Judge Frye and another former player.
I do disagree with the word “arrogance” being used to refer to Judge Frye, however. When golfing, he certainly was competitively displeased with any bad shot, but we all laughed at anyone’s poorly executed shot. He was just another guy and certainly never seemed to me to be overly impressed with himself. Greensboro should celebrate him with pride.
Phil Weaver
Greensboro
I ... agree?
As much as it pains me to admit it, I do agree with Allen Johnson and his editorial page opinion piece from Sunday, Jan. 16, concerning Henry Frye. For many years Greensboro has truly been blessed with a number of civic-minded leaders who encouraged us through their own words and actions to lead more inclusive lives and thereby enrich our entire community. What has been lacking is the vision and courage to actually hear, publicly acknowledge, and act upon the message being delivered, frequently due to the desire of our elected officials to remain elected.
Let’s make headlines for recognizing and encouraging the good in our society.
Dan Donovan
Greensboro
Make it right
As Canada makes amends for its past mistreatment of the Inuit peoples by offering cash reparations, I am reflecting on the past sin of slavery in our country and how we might approach that wrong.
There are obvious challenges with offering money (the amount, equitable distribution, etc.). Let’s begin immediately to address our transgression by giving the descendants of the enslaved the real power of full citizenship: the opportunity to vote without impediments.
What is needed to ensure that each person in our country has the same access to voting is for the Senate to pass both the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in order to override the attempts by some state legislatures to make voting — especially for people of color — as difficult as possible. These acts take steps to protect all Americans’ access to the ballot box with automatic voter registration, same-day voter registration and expanded access to voting by mail. They make discriminatory practices on the basis of race illegal.
Our senators need to hear from us now to get these laws passed, as reparations for slavery and institutional racism.
Roger Seel
Greensboro