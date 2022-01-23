Sunday's letters

Ted Oliver

Greensboro

A Frye statue

It is good when I can find agreement with Allen Johnson and he is dead on target when asking for a monument to Henry Frye (“Oh Henry! How about a statue of Frye ... now?” Jan. 16). I’m not aware of any of his court decisions that have been deemed as poorly reasoned and I am fortunate to know him. I would also suggest any monument erected should honor both Henry and Shirley Frye for all of the tremendous contributions they have made to the Greensboro community.

I had the pleasure of coaching Henry’s son, Harlan, and the Fryes could not have been more cooperative parents. They supported our team whether Harlan was starting or barely playing. They graciously welcomed me into their home to witness Harlan signing his basketball grant-in-aid to Howard University and I had the pleasure of playing golf years later with Harlan, Judge Frye and another former player.