Sunday's letters

Greensboro

Incomprehensible!

Whether we're Democrats, independents or Republicans, we have the same basic needs and desires. We all want a family, a job, a home and a chance to enjoy our lives. In this pandemic era all these needs and desires are under threat.

Collectively, our public health and our economic fortunes are tied directly to the coronavirus pandemic and how well we emerge from it. Whenever the country is faced with such a deep and wide-ranging problem as a pandemic all levels of government must help overcome its terrible effects.

That's what the government has been trying to do with vaccines and with the American Rescue Plan approved earlier this year and with the proposed legislation on infrastructure improvements and social spending.

Infrastructure projects provide jobs, create personal income and improve roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure important to trade. The social spending on child care, preschool, family leave and health care are central to helping families out of the economic harm caused by the pandemic.