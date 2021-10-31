Sunday's letters

Measuring charity
In the Oct. 27 News & Record article “Report: NC nonprofit hospitals falling short on charity care,” State Treasurer Dale Folwell is quoted as saying, “We need solid, accountable and auditable benchmarks for what (the) definition of charitable care is … ."
For years we’ve read in the papers about huge amounts of charitable care given by local hospital systems, but an accounting of these donated services is impossible to obtain. Consider how ridiculous it is that our wealthy country should fund care of a significant portion of its population by giving nonprofit status with huge tax breaks to health care corporations.
Meanwhile these corporations increasingly act like for-profit entities and inefficiently spread their clinics into increasingly overlapping population areas. The evidence is that this “competition” increases costs for patients. Most industrialized nations fund their hospitals via global budgets negotiated annually to enable the most cost-efficient, but effective medical care for the population being served.
A universal health plan for the U.S. would allow much more of the current 17.7% of our GDP spent on health care to be directed to care of patients rather than to investors and administrators, with no need for charitable-care reports.
Wayne Hale, M.D
Greensboro
Trees in trouble
I am disappointed and disillusioned to learn from Allen Johnson’s Oct. 17 column (“They razed paradise and put up a zip line”) that beautiful, mature trees are being cut down in serene, peaceful Country Park to make room for a zip line. Thank you, Mr. Johnson, for drawing attention to this abomination.
Haven’t we cut down enough trees? Country Park is a small piece of Eden nestled in the midst of our busy city, one of a very few unspoiled natural spaces remaining in Greensboro. Filled with mature, healthy, soaring trees, it is a place where people love to walk and picnic, meditate, unwind and enjoy simple quiet pleasures.
Trees are the most important part of the park experience. The planned amusement park atmosphere emanating from the Greensboro Science Center is the antithesis of what people want when they go to Country Park.
The planned new attractions may attract some folks for a while, but eventually the luster will wear off, as it always does, and the amusements will be abandoned for a newer, flashier activity. But by then it will be too late. The trees will be gone.
Maureen Parker
Greensboro
Save our trees
I’m glad to hear there are other residents who are concerned about the large number of trees that are being destroyed throughout our city. I get extremely alarmed and saddened when I see barren land where beautiful trees once grew. I was taught that oxygen-releasing, carbon-absorbing trees are essential for good health and climate control. Plus, for city dwellers, urban forests are beneficial to our sense of well-being. I simply don’t understand why developers want to clear-cut and destroy healthy trees.
This is a critical time for Greensboro to take steps to protect mature trees and urban forests. In my opinion, local officials need to call a moratorium or a temporary halt on clear-cutting and removing all trees, vegetation and wildlife habitats from wooded property. A period of eight years would give the city’s planning department an opportunity to develop viable tree ordinances and establish standards for commercial developers and contractors to build on abandoned or already cleared properties.
The local Sierra Club will be presenting the “Save Our Trees” petition to the City Council on Monday. I encourage residents who share these concerns or support a moratorium to write to Mayor Vaughan and the council.
Hazel Landers
Greensboro
Insulting and unfair
You recently published an Associated Press article that is one of the worst examples of journalism I’ve ever encountered. It unfairly disparaged the nursing home industry, falsely accusing operators of cutting staff to bolster profits with nothing to support those accusations.
Consider these facts about the caregiving crisis facing N.C. nursing homes:
North Carolina lost more than 20,000 nurse aides in the years before the pandemic. Since then, we’ve lost thousands more caregivers due to COVID-related fears and burnout/stress. Nearly every nursing home in the state is actively seeking more nurses and nurse aides, and the industry recently launched an initiative to attract thousands of new caregivers to the nursing home industry.
The cost of caring for nursing home residents increased sharply during COVID, driven by higher labor costs, including staffing agencies that provide temporary support to facilities, and significantly higher costs for personal protective equipment, COVID testing and other heightened infection control measures.
Meanwhile, this state continues to pay lower reimbursement base rates for Medicaid patients than every other state in the Southeast. The result: many N.C. nursing homes are losing money.
The notion that “greedy” nursing home operators are raking in profits by sacrificing patient care is irresponsible, insulting and untrue.
Adam Sholar
Raleigh
The writer is CEO of the N.C. Health Care Facilities Association.
Maintenance?
I have seen that Guilford County Schools are proposing a $1.7 billion bond referendum to build new schools and to upgrade our existing schools. I wholeheartedly support spending the money to have beautiful new or improved schools throughout the county.
I do have one question, however. The principal at Grimsley was quoted as saying that they have crumbling walls and ceilings. Why aren't such maintenance items addressed by the maintenance staff at GCS? How do we get to the point of crumbling ceilings and walls?
I remember years ago when Dudley High School had reached such a poor state of repair that it, too, needed extensive renovations to become a suitable site to educate students. Of all of the things that the school system spends money on surely basic maintenance of the buildings should be high on anyone's priority list.
Chuck Hodierne
Greensboro
Incomprehensible!
Whether we're Democrats, independents or Republicans, we have the same basic needs and desires. We all want a family, a job, a home and a chance to enjoy our lives. In this pandemic era all these needs and desires are under threat.
Collectively, our public health and our economic fortunes are tied directly to the coronavirus pandemic and how well we emerge from it. Whenever the country is faced with such a deep and wide-ranging problem as a pandemic all levels of government must help overcome its terrible effects.
That's what the government has been trying to do with vaccines and with the American Rescue Plan approved earlier this year and with the proposed legislation on infrastructure improvements and social spending.
Infrastructure projects provide jobs, create personal income and improve roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure important to trade. The social spending on child care, preschool, family leave and health care are central to helping families out of the economic harm caused by the pandemic.
Why do Republicans, along with two Democrats, obstruct this legislation? Why do some people slow the development of herd immunity by opposing vaccination mandates?
Incomprehensible! Unless it just comes down to politics "trumping" people.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Troubling image
I am horrified at the cover with a man holding a big knife to a woman’s throat (“Halloween Horror,” Go Triad, Oct. 21). Today’s reality has horror enough with the discovery of the remains of a man who allegedly killed his fiancee recently.
I know it is considered “fun” for some, which means the devil has been loosed to influence people. Yes, the one of the Bible who “walks about seeking whom he may devour.” That’s reality!
Carol M. Pulliam
Oak Ridge