Sunday's letters

A letter tucked in a lunch box will not help when they are told to lock a door, hide and keep quiet. It will not protect us from cars at parades or madmen in grocery stores.

A thin piece of paper will not protect us until the hearts and wills of all people are signed to it. Unless we write documents of change, one day, our children will write a letter.

Paige Allred

Trinity

Loose-leaf rules

A few weeks ago the trash hauler didn’t empty my trash bin. I found a polite and informative note indicating I could not mix yard waste with regular garbage. I had rationalized that adding the yard waste I didn’t compost would boost the organic makeup of the landfill for the coming eons, and not having a second diesel truck stop and idle would also be good. Hopefully the yard waste is kept separate to be composted. My bad for not knowing and following the rule. I’ve since corrected.