Sunday's letters

A letter, in case ...
Two decades ago I wrote a letter.
So, in case something were to
happen, my parents would know they had given me a wonderful life and I love them in terms they would never know.
Two decades ago I wrote a letter to my parents after my elementary school’s first bomb scare. I wrote the letter as a record in case I didn’t make it home one day. So we would have a tangible link should we ever part. A letter to comfort when one of us wasn’t there.
Today I wrote a letter. I wrote the letter in case something were to happen, my children would know I love them. So my children would know they are my purpose in life, that they have made my life whole and I love them in ways they won’t understand until they become parents.
Today I wrote a letter because, when I heard a siren after I dropped my children off at school, I prayed it wouldn’t slow and turn onto their school’s road. I wrote the letter as a record, a tangible link between us should we ever part. A letter to comfort when I wasn’t there.
A letter will not not stop the fear at each breaking news headline. It will not keep us safe in public spaces, our schools, our homes.
A letter tucked in a lunch box will not help when they are told to lock a door, hide and keep quiet. It will not protect us from cars at parades or madmen in grocery stores.
A thin piece of paper will not protect us until the hearts and wills of all people are signed to it. Unless we write documents of change, one day, our children will write a letter.
Paige Allred
Trinity
Loose-leaf rules
A few weeks ago the trash hauler didn’t empty my trash bin. I found a polite and informative note indicating I could not mix yard waste with regular garbage. I had rationalized that adding the yard waste I didn’t compost would boost the organic makeup of the landfill for the coming eons, and not having a second diesel truck stop and idle would also be good. Hopefully the yard waste is kept separate to be composted. My bad for not knowing and following the rule. I’ve since corrected.
Now that it’s the season of (mostly) ear-splitting, pollution-spewing leaf blowers (when did raking become too arduous?), I ask the city to remain rigorous with its rules. If leaves are in the street and not in the yard as the rules indicate, I expect the vacuum truck to drive on by (perhaps after leaving a note). Or better yet, reverse the vacuum and blow the leaves out of the street. As a walker in a neighborhood without sidewalks I’d prefer not to be pushed so far out into the middle of the road.
If the city isn’t going to enforce the leaf pickup rule, then it should eliminate it.
David Rose
Greensboro
Too soon
In my opinion, the mask mandate in Guilford County was lifted several weeks too early. The vaccines for kids had just become available and the children did not have time to become effective at preventing the spread of COVID. We should have waited until all children who wanted to get their shots could have done so.
Personally knowing people who have been affected by this virus, I wish we would choose caution over comfort.
Lee Burchett
Browns Summit
War is war
In reply to the Rev. Thomas Warren’s column on government sanctions hurting the unintended populace (“Are economic sanctions still worth It? Were they ever?” Ideas, Nov. 28), that is no different than the dregs of these governments placing their weapons of war in civilian areas to try to limit retaliation.
War is war, whether it’s economic or military. The timid and sanctimonious do nothing but allow for prolongation.