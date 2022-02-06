Sunday's letters

Greensboro

Common ground?

In the letter “Time to rewind” (Jan. 30), the writer mentioned several hopes for our school system. Who can disagree with wanting all of our children to be educated, never leaving a child behind?

Certainly one way to move toward this is ending our ever-growing achievement gap. Further, we can trust that our children can flourish when taught our true history in an atmosphere where they can engage in critical thinking. And in a school system that includes parents and holistically embraces children and their families’ worldviews, cultures and experiences.

Who could disagree with wishing for safety of all within the schools? In our current pandemic, that includes enacting and adhering to health protocols; and committing to repairing and sustaining our school infrastructure at a minimum (which we can do by supporting the upcoming bond).

I truly believe there is an opportunity for common ground. Could it be that fear, division and misunderstanding are being stoked to keep us from working together to build a strong community?