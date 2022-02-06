Sunday's letters

Boom? Yeah. Right.
There seems to be universal delight at Boom Supersonic coming to the Triad to build its Overture passenger jet. Perhaps a little history is in order.
English and French engineers began to collaborate on the design of Concorde in 1962. Construction on the first two models began in 1965. They were first tested, one in France and one in England, in 1969, separately over a period of seven years by two of the world’s most respected test pilots. Commercial flights began in 1976, but were discontinued in 2003, with both Air France and British Airways sustaining heavy financial losses.
Sixteen other airlines placed orders for the Concorde and all of them canceled. United and Japan Airlines (JAL), which have both expressed an interest in Overture, were among those canceling.
The only other supersonic airliner, the Russian Tupolev Tu-144, was in service for only three years, and was withdrawn after two crashes.
Apparently Boom will have a plane built by 2025, tested by 2026, and in commercial service by 2029. And this is the first aircraft it has ever built.
Sorry if I sound a little skeptical.
Giles Warrack
Greensboro
Attacking schools
I am responding to the letter “Time to rewind” (Jan. 30) that has prompted my own concerns. A number of our own community members are jumping onto a nationwide bandwagon by proclaiming that public schools are breeding grounds for indoctrination into some liberal cult. They have found success in banning books, attacking curricula and alleging that teachers are “promoting victimhood.” In doing so, they have undermined the amazing successes at public schools for students and for teachers.
These groups are concerned about materials while educators are concerned about their students, who are human beings. Yes, there should always be high expectations for students, but those expectations cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach.
Most people do not like change. All of us have been forced to leave the predictable lives we once knew because of COVID. Perhaps, instead of attacking the public schools, we all must take several steps back and reflect upon what we have lost and mourn it. When our mourning is over, we can then move forward in making public education better in intelligent ways, not through hyperbolic and unsubstantiated claims.
Donna Patricia Ward
Greensboro
Common ground?
In the letter “Time to rewind” (Jan. 30), the writer mentioned several hopes for our school system. Who can disagree with wanting all of our children to be educated, never leaving a child behind?
Certainly one way to move toward this is ending our ever-growing achievement gap. Further, we can trust that our children can flourish when taught our true history in an atmosphere where they can engage in critical thinking. And in a school system that includes parents and holistically embraces children and their families’ worldviews, cultures and experiences.
Who could disagree with wishing for safety of all within the schools? In our current pandemic, that includes enacting and adhering to health protocols; and committing to repairing and sustaining our school infrastructure at a minimum (which we can do by supporting the upcoming bond).
I truly believe there is an opportunity for common ground. Could it be that fear, division and misunderstanding are being stoked to keep us from working together to build a strong community?
Please ask yourself: Who might gain from this? It certainly isn’t you and me or Greensboro.
Alice Franks
Greensboro
A closer look
Upon an initial reading of Cal Thomas’ latest word salad entitled “Making a deal with the devil” (Feb. 3), it seemed that Thomas was at long last acknowledging that the former president as the devil. However, upon subsequent readings, it is clear that Thomas was not so much criticizing or even condemning the former president, but rather sympathizing with those of “good faith” who willfully, if not enthusiastically, entered into the Faustian bargain — the bargain that embraced the “devil’s means” to achieve long-sought “righteous” ends.
Thomas may wish to portray himself as only an objective observer, yet his words over these many years, like those of the former vice president, only focused on those narrow results, and not the political and societal divisiveness that have resulted from that bargain.
Though it was probably not Thomas’ intention, his column also brings to mind the former president’s book, “The Art of the Deal.” It would be ironic, and ever so funny, if some left-leaning school board made the moral judgment to ban the former president’s book. Indeed, the devil is explicitly revealed in those details.