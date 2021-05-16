Sunday's letters

It does, however, seem a contradiction to celebrate the survival of an early arrival and survival of a baby and yet so many who are pro-choice support the allowance of late-term abortions of other viable lives. And that support is not just when a mother’s life is at risk, or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

N.J.R. Wells

Greensboro

Don’t fight cops

I wish to make a comment that will offend some but it is true and helpful.

I feel that at least 90% of the shootings of our Black brothers could be avoided by one easy thing: Quit fighting the cops.

If the world were honest, they would admit that most, not all, would be alive today if they had not fought, not run, just obeyed the cops.

I do admit, some cops have wrongly killed and should go to jail. But you don’t fight the cops. The place for fighting is in the courtroom, not the street.

When I was a child of about 10 or 12, I woke up at 2 in the morning and for a prank, went outside. A neighbor saw me, thought I was some criminal and called the cops.