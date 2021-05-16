Sunday's letters

Shameful
Though I am not a Republican, I do believe in a strong two-party system where issues are honorably debated and compromise is realized for the betterment of the nation. That is why I was so dismayed to see the vote taken Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican caucus.
I rarely agree with Ms. Cheney on policy issues. But I applaud her refusal to endorse the obvious lie of election fraud and to exonerate Donald Trump for his complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
I hate the cynicism this situation engenders, for it’s obviously nothing but a short-term, naked attempt at a power grab. Trump controls the money. In the 2020 election, Trump garnered less than 47% of the popular vote. Seventy percent of Republicans think the election was stolen. That means the remnants of the Republican Party have prostituted themselves for less than 33% of the electorate.
How does that strategy work? This is shameful, pure and simple.
David Wilcox
Greensboro
GOP fails us
House Republicans have failed our country miserably! They removed Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of the House Republican Conference. They did this because she told the truth and, in doing so, demonstrated her love of country over loyalty to Trump.
Somehow, today’s Republican Party has forgotten its constitutional duties. Our form of government relies on a few core values. Perhaps the most important is the system of checks and balances, also known as separation of powers. The Legislative Branch (House and Senate) work for the citizens. They do not work for or answer to the Executive Branch (the president). In fact, one of their primary sworn duties is to ensure that the president doesn’t exceed his or her constitutional powers.
Since his inauguration, Donald Trump has insisted on total loyalty to him, or else. And, sadly, he has apparently succeeded in cowering the Republicans in both houses to bow to him. Loyalty to the constituents who elected them, loyalty to the Constitution and loyalty to the United States, apparently come a distant second to loyalty to Trump.
This is a formula right out of “How To Create a Dictatorship 101”! Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Adams, et al., are turning in their graves.
Jim Guidone
Greensboro
Miracle babies
I was delighted to see your front-page Mother’s Day edition celebrating the “Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift” (May 9) of the survival of the Wilson baby, who was born four months early.
Certainly I know this is not a one-time miracle, as my Wake Forest graduate-student son was a five-month-early arrival.
It does, however, seem a contradiction to celebrate the survival of an early arrival and survival of a baby and yet so many who are pro-choice support the allowance of late-term abortions of other viable lives. And that support is not just when a mother’s life is at risk, or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.
N.J.R. Wells
Greensboro
Don’t fight cops
I wish to make a comment that will offend some but it is true and helpful.
I feel that at least 90% of the shootings of our Black brothers could be avoided by one easy thing: Quit fighting the cops.
If the world were honest, they would admit that most, not all, would be alive today if they had not fought, not run, just obeyed the cops.
I do admit, some cops have wrongly killed and should go to jail. But you don’t fight the cops. The place for fighting is in the courtroom, not the street.
When I was a child of about 10 or 12, I woke up at 2 in the morning and for a prank, went outside. A neighbor saw me, thought I was some criminal and called the cops.
The cop came, saw me standing there with a .45 automatic in my belt and shouted “Freeze!” which I did.
(It was a BB gun.) I listened and did not get shot. I obeyed and lived.
H.F. Chamberlin
Asheboro
U.S. Postal Service
?
I mailed a card. It never made it to the recipient’s mailbox (even though they received an email telling them the piece would be in their mailbox).
Because the phone was not answered at either location, I visited two post office locations and talked with my mail carrier. No one knew why the card wasn’t delivered.
One employee gave me a phone number to call. I called every day for two weeks at different times to no avail. Why give me a phone number that is never answered?
It is scary that a mail carrier can decide what pieces of mail they want to deliver. What if they choose not to deliver medicine? Maybe it’s too hard to fit in the box with other mail?
Think about this, postal employees. You have just spent $1,500 to repair your vehicle. It is not repaired. You call the place to find out why. You can’t get an answer. You are out $1,500, your vehicle is having the same problem, you don’t know why and you can’t get in touch with anyone to find out why or get your money back. Feels helpless, huh?