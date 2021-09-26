Sunday's letters

To this we've come.

John Cox

Charlotte

Misleading nonsense

Regarding Marc Thiessen's column, “Where was Milley when Biden plotted a disaster?” (Sept. 20):

A megalomaniacal Trump was straining to find a way, any way, to remain in office and not be officially declared a “loser.” Sadly, and amazingly, unsurprising.

Perhaps he would go as far as a nuclear conflagration. That was unnerving to Gen. Milley then, and to us now. For virtually any other president, such a possibility would be considered ludicrous. On the other hand, a competent Biden administration, struggling to extricate us, under difficult, quickly changing circumstances, from 20 years of death and expense in Afghanistan.

Like most lesser of evil choices, it did not go as well as we would have preferred. Facts and common sense make it clear that these two events were not in anyway similar. A child could see the difference. But, not Thiessen. Practicing a common Republican deceit, he deems them somewhat equivalent!