Sunday's letters

Hardened hearts
“Their hearts had turned to stone” wrote a Holocaust survivor when contemplating the indifference and even hostility of the world of the 1930s and '40s, when country after country denied entry to Jewish refugees. “America First” was a popular slogan then and now.
What have we learned since then? Nothing at all, if you look at images of desperate Haitian refugees being attacked and whipped by U.S. Border Patrol officers on horseback.
When anguished over the plight of immigrants and refugees, my father Richard, whom some readers will remember — he frequently contributed to this letters page — would remind us of this passage from a favorite opera of his, “The Consul” by Gian Carlo Menotti:
To this we've come:
that men withhold the world from men.
No ship nor shore for him who drowns at sea.
No home nor grave for him who dies on land.
To this we've come:
that man be born a stranger upon God's earth,
that he be chosen without a chance for choice,
that he be hunted without the hope of refuge.
To this we've come.
John Cox
Charlotte
Misleading nonsense
Regarding Marc Thiessen's column, “Where was Milley when Biden plotted a disaster?” (Sept. 20):
A megalomaniacal Trump was straining to find a way, any way, to remain in office and not be officially declared a “loser.” Sadly, and amazingly, unsurprising.
Perhaps he would go as far as a nuclear conflagration. That was unnerving to Gen. Milley then, and to us now. For virtually any other president, such a possibility would be considered ludicrous. On the other hand, a competent Biden administration, struggling to extricate us, under difficult, quickly changing circumstances, from 20 years of death and expense in Afghanistan.
Like most lesser of evil choices, it did not go as well as we would have preferred. Facts and common sense make it clear that these two events were not in anyway similar. A child could see the difference. But, not Thiessen. Practicing a common Republican deceit, he deems them somewhat equivalent!
The salient question is why Thiessen’s misleading nonsense continues to be published. Is it to placate the regressive “Gonna cancel my subscription!” crowd? I hope not, because the more such drivel is printed, the further you move away from truth.
W. Scott Parker II
Greensboro
Milley's choice
The U.S. Constitution codifies what the federal government, and the people, respectively, can and cannot do, in terms of legislative, executive and judicial actions. It is almost sacrosanct. Why do I say “almost”? I say it because the Constitution is not a suicide pact.
Until Jan. 20, President Donald Trump had the legal authority to attack China with nuclear missiles. That is not in dispute. The dispute is whether World War III, nuclear winter and the end of life on Earth are acceptable as the price of making the Constitution inviolable, no matter the circumstances.
Laws against killing another human being are also nearly sacrosanct. The primary exceptions are self-defense or the defense of another person. Further, warrantless searches are allowed by police in extraordinary circumstances, i.e., exceptions to Fourth Amendment rules.
If Gen. Mark Milley saved the planet from the egocentric whims of an unstable president, then I contend that this was an extraordinary circumstance, and that the alleged break in the chain of command was justified.
Jody McGhee
High Point
What's in it?
This is a note to those folks who are resisting getting a COVID vaccine because they “don’t know what’s in it.”
Take a look at the following list of chemicals: monoglycerides, sodium stearoyl lactylate, enzymes, ascorbic acid, azodicarbonamide, ammonium sulfate, monocalcium phosphate, calcium peroxide, calcium propionate, calcium sulfate and soy lecithin. Sounds scary, right?
No, these are not part of the formula for a vaccine. Instead, they are some of the ingredients in a popular brand of white bread.
So, the next time you have toast for breakfast or a sandwich for lunch ask yourself the following question: Why do I trust the FDA to say that my bread is OK to eat, but when the same agency tells me a vaccine is safe and effective, I choose to believe it is a government conspiracy to harm me?
John Long
Greensboro