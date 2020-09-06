The climate crisis
Following the recent natural disasters, I’m reminded that I am basically a single-issue voter, and that issue is climate change.
As I anticipated in 2016, President Trump has worked very hard to undo some of the good things accomplished in this area by the previous administration. I know others have different top priorities, and I’d like to suggest a few things:
If your top concern is the economy, please consider, in the wake of Laura and the California wildfires, how unaddressed climate change will increase such events, adding to the expenses, not to mention the disappearance of coastal communities.
If it’s eliminating abortion, consider the kind of world you want babies to inherit.
If it’s immigration, consider the likelihood that as tropical areas become totally uninhabitable, zillions of immigrants will pour through our southern borders.
If you love your grandchildren present or future, and want them to have a planet they can enjoy as you have, please don’t vote for any politician who won’t address this major problem.
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
Homework
Cameron Cooke’s Sunday challenge (Aug. 30) to mount an effective effort to advance the local economy struck a responsive chord with me, having witnessed a series of economic false starts and failures over 30 years. Greensboro’s lagging median household income compared to other N.C. communities convincingly documents our nonresults.
Before we aggressively publicize ourselves to Elon Musk, Tesla and other external enterprises, our leaders need to do some homework. We must say more than we’re a nice place to work in a business-friendly state. We need to acknowledge that 20% of our school students still don’t have broadband access and explain what we’re doing now to fix it. We need to recognize that our national rankings in food insecurity and income disparity are a liability for recruiting any major business.
We must offer a credible plan to produce a stream of technical and STEM savvy workers. It will be especially important to understand what Toyota didn’t find here when the Triad finished second in a metro competition with just two finalists.
Tesla is even more ambitious and tech heavy than Toyota. What will we offer to advance their aspirations? And what are our aspirations?
Vincent Henrich
Greensboro
Poppycock
If a Biden presidency portends chaos, what will our current president do after reelection that he is too ignorant and incompetent to do now to restore the order he’s dissipated? Deploy a state National Guard he doesn’t command?
How did crime rates rise before the pandemic and social protests? How does he not bear responsibility for today’s racial, economic and health disasters that he made worse with lies, hate-filled words, inaction and the wrong actions?
How has his replacing competent adults-in-the-room with sycophantic dross worked out? How do those public servants he hires and fires, and his ghost writers, lawyers, mistresses and relatives, suddenly become liars and frauds when they reveal his flaws?
Where are America’s great new health care and infrastructure plans?
What’s replaced the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s restraints on Chinese expansionism or limited Russia’s murderous, aggressive policies? How has respect for America sunk so low that we have only one supporting vote in the U.N. Security Council or our public respect in long-friendly countries declined to all-time lows?
How have our worsening air and water quality, increasing industrial accident rates and deteriorating climate conditions demonstrated the utility of deregulation?
Biden? Socialists? Poppycock’s the Trump game!
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Missing mail?
The mail comes in and the mail goes out. It’s simple math — at whatever rate it comes in, it has to go out. Otherwise you’re going to have once heck of a lot mail that needs to be stored somewhere while it’s supposedly being delayed.
As the U.S. Congressional House refuses to believe Postmaster General DeJoy, I would suggest that they launch a mission to find the tens of billions of letters and parcels that are supposedly being delayed. If they could find this secretive delayed mail storage facility, they could prove that their “anonymous sources” and “rumors” are actually true rather than just a false political narrative.
I would immediately suggest that someone check the White House basement as the possible storage facility, although I suspect it might be far too small for the roughly 182 million pieces of mail that come in each day. So, failing that, perhaps Area 51 at Roswell, N.M., is the location where these mounting tens of billions of letters and parcels have been taken, stored and delayed.
Surely there are people in Congress that could initiate a search for the storage location. Given the volume of mail involved and the size of the storage location required to house it, how hard could it be to find?
Tom Kirkman
High Point
