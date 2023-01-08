Sunday's letters

A cyclical circus

Regarding the letter “A Circus in DC” (Jan. 6):

The writer, with whose opinions I rarely agree, is spot-on in this case. North Carolina elections have been hijacked by extreme gerrymandering, courtesy of our legislature, for more than a decade.

Vote them out? Not a chance. How about a ballot initiative to end gerrymandering? A century-old law prohibits it. Maybe through the courts? Not likely with the newly elected conservative majority sitting at the highest level.

So, sadly, our elections will probably be like the “Groundhog Day” movie for the foreseeable future, with the same people from the same party pursuing the same agenda year after year.

Tony Bullock

Greensboro

To forgive is ...

In December, Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey. It’s no coincidence that this occurred during the holiday season, when many celebrate the birth of Jesus and the beginnings of Christianity — a religion based largely on forgiveness and redemption.

Both of those qualities were exhibited by Janet Danahey and her supporters. Yes, hers was a terrible crime. People make mistakes, sometimes very bad mistakes.

I’m greeted by letter writers who seem to espouse redemption and forgiveness for me but not for thee. And certainly not for Danahey.

Let’s not forget the special relationship Jesus has with prisoners. Let’s work to improve a prisoner’s life, so that through redemption and forgiveness we’re all better off.

David Craft

Greensboro

Police problems

The News & Record’s Jan. 3 editorial (“The new chief”) suggests that the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) is “generally headed in the right direction.” This opinion is based on the idea that promoting from within the GPD implies a “vote of confidence” from the city manager.

The only police “problem” mentioned in this opinion is the killing of Marcus Smith by Greensboro police officers four years ago. No mention of the police killing of Joseph Lopez in November 2021, a homicide that resulted in the arrest of a Greensboro police officer. No mention of the police killing of Nasanto Crenshaw in August 2022. Personally, I, and perhaps others, find these two homicides quite relevant to this discussion and I have to wonder why these other “problems” weren’t mentioned.

There have been enough “problems” over the last three police chief administrations that the choice of promoting from within needs to be called into question. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Hester Petty

Greensboro

Deer sightings

Tuesday, rush hour, dusk: Four white-tailed deer loped along the far bank of Buffalo Creek across from the Healing Gardens at Wesley Long. The family headed toward Market Street below traffic racketing across the Friendly Avenue bridge.

I’ve been startled by deer on the cross-country course behind Kiser Middle School. One Sunday morning, as I drove, a buck raced from Rankin Place across Walker Avenue.

What have we done to this planet?

Michael Gaspeny

Greensboro

Gaps in the grid

North Carolina’s disastrous Christmas Eve power blackouts, which left half a million people in the dark amid frigid temperatures, prove the need for a fresh look at how we deliver electricity in Greensboro and across the state.

Our state’s century-old system of monopoly energy production and distribution is a big part of the problem. Our archaic system is too centralized, too vulnerable, and too prone to cascading failures and dangerous service interruptions.

More competition and better consumer choices would make North Carolina’s energy network stronger, more resilient and more reliable. In the wake of the recent blackouts, the N.C. General Assembly should authorize an energy market-reform study when it reconvenes.

North Carolina’s voters — including conservatives — overwhelmingly want more reliable, more resilient and more affordable energy. According to Conservatives for Clean Energy’s 2022 North Carolina Energy Poll, four out of five conservative voters favor lawmakers who will pursue changes in our state’s policies to allow for more energy competition and better choices.

Conservatives know that monopolies are bad for consumers, while competition and free markets are good. North Carolina’s voters know that the recent blackouts are an alarming harbinger of more suffering without energy market reform.

Carson Butts

Raleigh

The writer is state director for Conservatives for Clean Energy.