Sunday's letters

Robinson’s choice

I read with interest about Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s revelation that he and his wife-to-be chose to terminate a pregnancy some 30 years ago (March 25). I am so sorry that they found themselves in that position — one which many women find themselves in every day.

What seems to be missing from the lieutenant governor’s story is that he and his spouse were able to make that very difficult choice. The state didn’t tell them they could or could not. No one was going to hunt them down to sue them for making that choice. No, as a family, they were able to discuss their situation and their needs and make what was clearly a difficult and painful decision that seemed right for them at the time.

Fast forward 30 years. How things have changed. Now the lieutenant governor is arrogant enough to think that he can make that decision for all of us. Apparently, his logic is that, because he decided it was wrong for his family, it is wrong for everyone. Mr. Lt. Governor: have some humility. I would not pretend to make that decision for you. Why do you think you can make it for me and the other women of North Carolina?

Kathleen Williams

Greensboro

On firing squads

Regarding Kathleen Parker’s column, “The sad return of the firing squad” (March 24):

The most interesting portion of the article noted that “pharmaceutical companies are increasingly reluctant to provide the drugs” with which to execute murders, rapists, etc. This “reluctance” is apparently based on moral grounds. Really?

They had no problem producing, and no “reluctance” distributing, millions of fentanyl capsules that executed thousands of innocents, yearly, for years!

That’s the ultimate hypocrisy, don’t you think? And frankly, the firing squad (assuming the riflemen have good aim) is about the least painful way for those condemned to death to be executed.

But, frankly, after years of great consideration, I also oppose the death penalty. Not for moral reasons, but because our judicial system (though the best in the world) is far from perfect, far from determining absolute guilt, equally.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

A person’s worth

The Associated Press’ Glenn Gamboa, in a March 23 News & Record article (“MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity”), writes that Scott “is worth about $48 billion.” Let’s think about the notion that “Scott is worth about $48 billion.” How different is this from saying Scott’s assets are worth about $48 billion?

Do the two statements take us to the same view of the individual in question?

Does not the wording “Scott is worth …” tend to lead us to think that persons who have few assets are not worth much? Indeed, not worth as much as humans?

Or should we think that someone with assets of $24 billion is only half as good or worthy as a person than someone with assets of $48 billion?

Language impacts our perspective. The worth of individuals should rest on their behaviors, not the value of their assets or wealth.

Dr. Lawrence Morse, Ph.D.

Greensboro

The writer is retired from the N.C. A&T Department of Economics.

Embarrassing

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are an embarrassment to our nation on the world stage. In my view, Biden is clearly suffering cognitively and Harris, while in Poland, was asked about the Ukrainian refugees and cackled in response. Our enemies are watching and see the incompetence in both of them.

Our economy is in ruins, with a 40-year high in inflation, and gas prices are soaring. Now Biden is begging foreign countries to produce more oil for us to import. This president also has halted construction of Donald Trump’s wall and blames everyone else for the mess at the border. Trying to appease the New Green Deal squad, he has done so much to divide our country all the while saying that we wants to unite us.

And to add to our money woes, our local tax-and-spend Democrats are allowing our property revaluations (and thus our tax bills) to increase at an alarming rate (a 36.6% increase in the tax value of my house). Hopefully we can hang on until the midterm elections and get some commonsense back in office.

Donna Steed

Greensboro