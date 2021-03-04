Sunday's letters

DeJoy falls short

Some feel that Postmaster Louis DeJoy has performed valuable service for the U.S. Postal Service by modernizing it; I disagree.

I have lived in five countries (some first world countries with outstanding services) and traveled in many, using postal services everywhere. My experience is that the USPS has been equal to or better than in other countries, while less expensive.

Before Mr. DeJoy decimated the U.S. Postal Service, I could assume I would get local mail overnight, and other mail within a day or two. We all know the situation now.

Granted, our current, pathetic service level is partly caused by staff absences attributed to COVID-19, but DeJoy wreaked havoc by removing machinery and cutting staff hours, immeasurably harming the institution and its provision of service.

As a service for all, the USPS was never expected to show a profit. And it would be financially healthy if not burdened by 75 years of prefunded pension payments.

To add to its financial health, the Postal Service could bring in revenue by adding services such as banking, which is common elsewhere.