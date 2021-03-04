Sunday's letters

DeJoy falls short
Some feel that Postmaster Louis DeJoy has performed valuable service for the U.S. Postal Service by modernizing it; I disagree.
I have lived in five countries (some first world countries with outstanding services) and traveled in many, using postal services everywhere. My experience is that the USPS has been equal to or better than in other countries, while less expensive.
Before Mr. DeJoy decimated the U.S. Postal Service, I could assume I would get local mail overnight, and other mail within a day or two. We all know the situation now.
Granted, our current, pathetic service level is partly caused by staff absences attributed to COVID-19, but DeJoy wreaked havoc by removing machinery and cutting staff hours, immeasurably harming the institution and its provision of service.
As a service for all, the USPS was never expected to show a profit. And it would be financially healthy if not burdened by 75 years of prefunded pension payments.
To add to its financial health, the Postal Service could bring in revenue by adding services such as banking, which is common elsewhere.
To return USPS to a balanced budget, the prefunding mandate must be eliminated. To return it to its previous level of excellence, DeJoy’s depredations must be reversed.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
LGBTQ rights
As a lifelong North Carolinian and state representative of House District 57, I’m proud that the Greensboro City Council passed an LGBTQ nondiscrimination policy last month. Since a statewide ban on local protections expired in December 2020, a number of municipalities have recognized the importance of ensuring that no one faces discrimination because of who they are or who they love.
The patchwork of local laws that has emerged over the last month points to the need for federal legislation that would protect LGBTQ Americans in every corner of this great nation.
North Carolinians support these protections by wide margins, including a majority of Republicans and Democrats alike.
The recent introduction of the Equality Act in the U.S. House of Representatives brings a historic opportunity for Congress to show leadership on the issue: I hope to see our representatives, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, support this strong common sense legislation that extends comprehensive nondiscrimination protections to every North Carolinian.
They need look no further than Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough or Durham to see how communities large and small are recognizing the immeasurable value of these policies because it’s the right thing to do.
Ashton Wheeler Clemmons
Greensboro
The writer is an educator and mother who represents House District 57 in the North Carolina General Assembly.
Good news, bad news
Nice to see the News & Record win so many awards from the N.C. Press Association. Pity that so many of them went to "former" staff members.
Scott Culclasure
Greensboro
Make today better
We hear so much today about restitution for the past. These things are in the past and that’s where they should stay. The past cannot be changed. It cannot be erased. It is the way things were — good or bad.
What we can do is make today better. But we won’t do it through anger, bitterness and unforgiveness. These things will never solve any problem one can experience, regardless of race.
Life will have enough pain at its very best, and, yes, sometimes injustices. What we do with these problems will help to determine our sense of peace and serenity.
We can yield that anger and hate to God and can go forward with forgiveness. We can love rather than hate. We can forgive rather than holding on to any grievance.
Only love and forgiveness through God’s grace will overcome all these things.
Live in today and make it the best one you can. Choose to love and forgive. Choose to pray for one another, for those in authority, for our nation, our leaders (and that means all of our leaders — even those we don’t "like").
I’ve said it before and it bears repeating: God can change other hearts just as He’s changed ours.
Barbara Hege
Greensboro
Mute Trump
I double-dare the media to ignore any Donald Trump-related news. Don't give him a platform for free.
He used you once. Wise up!
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit