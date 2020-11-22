Sunday's letters

The Guilford cuts
In response to UNCG professor Michael Frierson’s article on Guilford College’s cost-cutting proposals on Nov. 15: I join with fellow alumni in wholeheartedly opposing the short-sighted cuts proposed by the interim president.
A Guilford education is one grounded in the Quaker values of equality, peace, integrity and community — giving the school a unique comparative advantage among colleges and universities. In this distinctive environment, Guilford faculty teach students to think critically and to challenge structures of power and privilege. Guilford prepares students for a lifetime of engaged service and genuinely strives to inspire students to change the world.
Guilford also teaches students to value others. All decisions on campus are made by consensus, as is the tradition in Quaker business meetings. The current cost-cutting proposal flies in the face of that process which highlights the value and importance of every voice.
Guilford College alumni, faculty, staff and students stand united against these cuts. We are coming together to envision a new path forward — one that will allow Guilford to live up to its mission and founding principles. As a Quaker alumna, I believe this is essential for the school — both now and in the future.
Susan Allen
Oxford, Miss.
The writer is a 1998 Guilford College graduate.
Breathless
Upon reading the letter “enlightening” Allen Johnson about Trump voters ("Since you asked ...," Nov. 19), I wondered (as Banquo wondered aloud to Macbeth upon meeting the witches): Has she “eaten on the insane root / That takes the reason prisoner." Oh, my. The lathering of names; the hyperbole; the thesaurus-laden insults; the hyberbole. I am left quite breathless.
The absence of a factual or rational fiber in this stunning word-web left me wondering, too: is this, in fact, representative of Trump voters? I am glad, then, to have Biden at the helm.
Lexi Eagles
Greensboro
We have a choice
"I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education. This is the true corrective of abuses of constitutional power." —Thomas Jefferson
Today's “enlightened citizen” seeks truth by “do(ing) unto others” and makes decisions based on logic, science; not by conspiracy theories, fear, hatred and narcissistic desires.
Fox news channels, from prime time to early morning shows, are not credible sources for fact. The Murdochs have made their fortune by packaging talk show personalities as serious journalists. Right-wing talk radio hosts make fortunes by peddling absurd conspiracy theories as truth. An educated populace should be able to discern reality from fantasy. Yet, by ever-increasing numbers, these charlatans increase their grip on the citizenry.
On Nov. 3, the United States had enough enlightened citizens who voted against totalitarian rule by a relativity slim margin. Will this trend continue?
Will we wear masks or elect to get sick? Will we compromise or continue to hate? Self-rule or authoritarianism? Our choice.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Heartbreaking
President Trump is responsible for 225,000 deaths because he cares only about staying in power and making more money.
He is a spoiled, selfish, mean child.
I am sick at heart to see letters in this paper from good, intelligent people who defend him. And when I read that an entire party in our country supports a man who would like to kill democracy and be a dictator, it breaks my heart.
What has happened to us?
Amelia Penland Fuller
High Point
Lifesaving
A study in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Network Open, released Nov. 5, concluded that states that expanded Medicaid had significant lower mortality than non-expansion states in breast, colon and lung cancer. Prior research demonstrated an increase in early stage cancer diagnosis in expansion versus non-expansion states. Expanding Medicaid improves access to screening and timely symptom evaluation, which the authors suggest may account for the mortality difference.
The study gleaned statistics from the National Cancer Database and included 523,802 cancer patients. The estimated effect was prevention of one death for every 250 patients with cancer gaining coverage for four years after cancer diagnosis. The benefit was seen in patients with localized (Stages I-III) but not metastatic (Stage IV) cancers. With the recent emphasis on racial disparities, it is noteworthy that the mortality differences associated with Medicaid expansion did not differ for Black and white patients.
It is cruel that a coverage gap exists for North Carolinians who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to purchase insurance under the Affordable Care Act. More than 300,000 would gain coverage if North Carolina joined 38 other states and expanded Medicaid and improve their chances of surviving cancer.
Richard J Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!