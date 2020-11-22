Sunday's letters

The Guilford cuts

In response to UNCG professor Michael Frierson’s article on Guilford College’s cost-cutting proposals on Nov. 15: I join with fellow alumni in wholeheartedly opposing the short-sighted cuts proposed by the interim president.

A Guilford education is one grounded in the Quaker values of equality, peace, integrity and community — giving the school a unique comparative advantage among colleges and universities. In this distinctive environment, Guilford faculty teach students to think critically and to challenge structures of power and privilege. Guilford prepares students for a lifetime of engaged service and genuinely strives to inspire students to change the world.

Guilford also teaches students to value others. All decisions on campus are made by consensus, as is the tradition in Quaker business meetings. The current cost-cutting proposal flies in the face of that process which highlights the value and importance of every voice.

Guilford College alumni, faculty, staff and students stand united against these cuts. We are coming together to envision a new path forward — one that will allow Guilford to live up to its mission and founding principles. As a Quaker alumna, I believe this is essential for the school — both now and in the future.