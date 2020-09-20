Sunday's letters

Dubious sources
Let's examine some anonymous sources:
"They say... .” "Some people say... ." "People tell me... ." “A lot of people are saying... ." "Everyone is saying... ." "They told us... ." “A foreign leader told me... ." "People think... ." “Half the people in this room know... ."
And "People all the time come up and tell me... ."
Let’s examine some questionably attributed sources: "I've seen this... ." "I've heard that... ." "I've been hearing... ." "That's just what I heard... ." “I’ve witnessed this... .” And "Believe me... ."
These “sources” have excused bald-faced lies told by our president.
Just as malicious are the on-the-record lies of his press secretaries, Cabinet officials, White House and personal lawyers, Republican members of Congress and other political malfeasants, department heads who force underlings to fudge data and downplay inconveniences, Faux News talking heads and the ever-Trumpers who regurgitate his lies regardless of fact-check corrections.
Trump misdirects from his COVID deaths fiasco by lying about California’s forestry management. California’s government manages only 3% of that state’s forests; 39% are privately and corporately owned.
But 58%, more than half of California’s forested land, is under federal control, managed or mismanaged by the Forest Service that reports to Donald Trump.
Just how gullible have our people become?
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Reopening safely
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, our doctors went to work saving American lives. These health care workers weren’t equipped with the protective equipment they needed, and as a result, we’ve lost thousands of our frontline heroes to the disease.
Now classrooms across North Carolina are beginning to reopen, and we’re in grave danger of putting our teachers in a similar position. As educators, we do what it takes to teach our kids, but we cannot ask students to endanger themselves because schools do not have the appropriate resources.
Safely reopening schools means implementing district disinfection protocols, mask mandates, additional health care staff and a robust contact-tracing program. All of these things require time and funding to implement, neither of which the Trump administration has provided. Schools in North Carolina were already struggling to provide for students’ education, much less to provide for all of our students’ health during this pandemic.
The Biden-Harris plan gives teachers and state leaders like Gov. Cooper the funding that they have been asking for, moving us closer to safe schools.
Teachers, just like doctors, are putting their lives on the line for their mission. But we shouldn’t have to, and neither should our students.
Todd Warren
Greensboro
Disappointed
The announcement of the recent layoffs at the News & Record is very disappointing. Rather than restructure your days of publication, the decision was made to terminate longtime news reporters.
Ed Hardin and Jeff Mills were two who gave me a reason to read the News & Record. Ed is one of the best sports columnists in the state, whether you agreed with him or not. He was always a champion for Greensboro in our efforts to secure a place in the rotation of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
Jeff Mills always wrote stories of great interest in a fair and thorough way. Thank you, Jeff, for the great coverage you always provided during ACC Tournaments, Wyndham Championships and even the annual HAECO Invitational basketball tournaments.
Ed and Jeff will be missed by the sports community and we thank them for their dedication to their work while at the News & Record.
Now that management has decided to decimate the sports department of the newspaper, one of the only reasons to subscribe to the News & Record, why should one continue with a subscription? Expect my cancellation very soon.
Richard Beard
Greensboro
Outperformed
If the Trump-Pence regime had performed as well as Merkel of Germany, we would soon have 40,000 COVID-19-related deaths, not 200,000. In deaths per 1 million population the rate in the U.S. is five times higher than Germany's. (See: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries.)
W. Scott Parker III
Greensboro
Not 'a sucker'
I am not a loser. I am not not a sucker. I knew what was in it for me.
I served more than 20 years in the United States Air Force, with one year spent in a combat zone in Vietnam. I have two older brothers who also have served for more than 20 years plus in the Air Force. Two other brothers have served, one for four years in the Navy and one for four years in the Coast Guard.
I do not consider myself, or my brothers, “losers” or “suckers” for having served our country.
President Trump said to the wife of one of the fallen Army soldiers in an attack on U.S. Forces in Niger, “He knew what he signed up for."
We knew what we “signed up for."
President Trump has asked “what’s in it for them” of our fallen brothers and sisters who gave it all in service to our country. “All gave some, some gave all, ” as the words of a country song go.
Those who sacrificed their lives and gave all did not ask “What’s in it for me."
Herman East
Stokeadale