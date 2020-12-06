Sunday's letters

Sore loser?
County Commissioner Alan Branson shows he’s a sore loser lacking the class to congratulate Mary Beth Murphy in her win. Sadly, he’s just playing from the Trump playbook and brings back memories of Trudy Wade keeping John Parks off the Board of County Commissioners by continuing to protest her loss. Trump and Wade are definitely not politicians you should emulate.
Mr. Branson, show our children how to accept defeat and live to fight another day. Stop digging your hole deeper, and put Guilford County ahead of your party and your obvious love of power. We’ve been down this road before and bad news does not get better with age.
Thank you for your service; now congratulate the winner.
John Graham
Greensboro
My lost ballot
With all of the uproar regarding the real possibility of vote fraud in a number of states, I wanted to share with N&R readers my personal experience while voting in the last election.
I checked on my ballot with BallotTrax and it said the following:
2020 GENERAL
Ballot Inbound
09/19/2020
The Postal Service has indicated to us that they have your ballot, and it is on its way to your County Board of Elections office.
I then checked several times on the status of my ballot and this was the response I received from a county absentee voting assistant after all votes had been counted:
"Hello Mr. Goodman,
Your ballot was never received by our offices. The 9/19 date displayed on BallotTrax is the date that the post office received it to deliver to our office. Your ballot was not counted solely because it was not delivered on or before the November 12th deadline, and also it has not arrived at any point between then and now. There are no more options available for you to vote in the November 3, 2020 Election."
Every voter should be concerned that his or her vote was counted. President Trump has a point, and he won our state.
Robert Goodman
High Point
His worst crime
In recent weeks President Trump has committed the most grievous crime of all of those he has committed.
He has led tens of millions of people not to trust our presidential elections. Trump alleges widespread fraud, but neither he nor his attorneys can provide proof of it.
Sadly, most Republican senators and representatives by their silence have joined him in this lie. They're all acting cowardly in their fear of "Twump's twittered tweets."
Unfortunately, they're succeeding in this attack on our democratic system of government by making many people believe they can't trust our presidential election. Those tens of millions of voters who put their trust in Donald Trump rather than in our democracy eventually will learn how wrong they were.
In the meantime, the avaricious Trump is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars in donations to his massive Election Defense Fund campaign ($179 million to date). The fundraising request says, "I need your help. The recount results were BOGUS. Our democracy and freedom is at risk."
No, it's the Election Defense Fund for this already-defeated president that's bogus. Apparently the money could be used for Trump's personal expenses, like his $400 million debt coming due soon.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Who Trump is
I am scared of Trump supporters. Why? you might ask.
They send death threats to people for telling the truth.
Well here is some truth for Trumpers.
He lost by 7 million votes.
He rarely tells the truth.
He is a scam artist.
He doesn’t give a damn about anybody but himself.
All he wants is your money.
Scamming people out of money, inciting violence and spreading hate is what Trump is all about.
For God’s sake, wake up!
Rita Wilson
Asheboro
A leftist bent
In 2016 I gave up the nightly news due to the onslaught of slanted broadcast coverage and now, after 30-plus years, I'm done with the News & Record. Your responsibility is to provide the facts but when has any paper ever just provided the facts for the reader to decide?
I've known throughout my life that overwhelming majority of papers lean left and have tolerated the position, but enough is enough.
Recently a friend who reads this paper and has a different political philosophy told us they were appalled by the stories and how they were written about the president. We thanked them for acknowledging what we have known forever about this paper and others.
So, to close, I want to thank those who serve or have served in our military. My dad is a Pearl Harbor survivor and soon to turn 100. What a generation!
We want to thank also law enforcement, firefighters, our waste management front-line workers and the local utility front-line folks, public and private. And let's not forget our nurses, aides and doctors. You all play an important role and provide a great service to our community. We thank you all.
Tom Shook
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!