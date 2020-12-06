Sunday's letters

09/19/2020

The Postal Service has indicated to us that they have your ballot, and it is on its way to your County Board of Elections office.

I then checked several times on the status of my ballot and this was the response I received from a county absentee voting assistant after all votes had been counted:

"Hello Mr. Goodman,

Your ballot was never received by our offices. The 9/19 date displayed on BallotTrax is the date that the post office received it to deliver to our office. Your ballot was not counted solely because it was not delivered on or before the November 12th deadline, and also it has not arrived at any point between then and now. There are no more options available for you to vote in the November 3, 2020 Election."

Every voter should be concerned that his or her vote was counted. President Trump has a point, and he won our state.

Robert Goodman

High Point

His worst crime

In recent weeks President Trump has committed the most grievous crime of all of those he has committed.