An abuse of power

If you wanted to see a gross power grab, a smug overstep and misuse of authority, you didn’t have to go to New York Tuesday. All you had to do was go to 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro. The school board made a mockery of themselves and our public school system by voting — for the fifth time — against Michael Logan, the Republican Party’s choice to fill the District 3 seat. Then, in a covert, behind-the-scenes cover-up plan, they then seated one of their own choosing.

They may say they followed “the letter of the law,” but they certainly didn’t follow the spirit of the law. The true character of the people seated on the “stage” before us was on full display.

Guilford County Schools, on a daily basis, takes advantage of, makes fools of, and disgraces the community by taking half of our tax dollars to “educate” our children, yet less than half of them are proficient in anything. They think they should control our kids, that parents have no rights. Long gone are the days of the schools and the community working hand in hand together for the betterment of our children.

Something’s got to give, or these children’s futures are lost.

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Agendas gone awry

“You can please some of the people some of the time, and all of the people some of the time but you can never please all of the people all of the time.” — Abraham Lincoln

Some of our most trusted tenets are being politicized to the detriment of our citizens and — especially our children. It seems that statistics show too many North Carolina students are not proficient in reading. Columnist Tom Campbell (March 26) blames teacher-education institutions. His answer is “teach phonics”— pure and simple.

An essential fact is that all students do not learn the same way. Some do not hear “sounds” and need to be taught to read differently. Some who learn by phonics (sounding out words) can call words but do not comprehend what they are reading — much less learn critical thinking skills. Teaching reading is complicated and multiple approaches are preferable.

Some politicians believe a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” is needed. As contentious and divided as our society is, that’s the kiss of death for public schools. Parents already have the right to know what is being taught to their children, already have input into (not control of) their child’s education, and already can protest if they feel their child has been treated unfairly. Trained professionals should make final curriculum decisions based upon educational goals — not political, social or religious agendas.

Passing laws to garner votes from special-interest groups? Not needed!

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

The right moves

The City Council is to be congratulated for approving Police Chief John Thompson’s request to make the salaries of our police department competitive with the other communities in North Carolina. Our city manager, Taiwo Jaiyeoba, was great to support this request as well. The goal of a safe community is extremely important. It will pay big dividends in the future.

We are also fortunate to have a great new school superintendent, Whitney Oakley. I predict great things for our public schools under her leadership. Thanks to you, the citizens of Greensboro, we approved a $1.7 billion school bond issue to bring our schools up to the highest physical standard.

Our community is poised for a bright future. That’s real progress!

Jim Melvin

Greensboro

The writer is president of the

Joseph. M. Bryan Foundation.

Hardister’s bill

This letter is in reply to BJ Barnes’ letter concerning the Guilford County Board of Education not seating Michael Logan (April 7). It appears the board had an option. Perhaps Rep. Jon Hardister should have crossed all his t’s and dotted all of his i’s when he drafted a bill usurping the power of the local board. To paraphrase a well-known Bible verse, “What you did for bad turned to good.”

Our children were already falling behind due to the pandemic. Some people now want to play political games with their education. Parents who are silent should start speaking louder. Remember, the squeaky wheel gets the oil.

To the parents who want to ban books, tell your child not to read them, but don’t stop my child.

Carmen Covington-Davis

High Point

Defaced benches

Shakespeare’s King Lear does not want to “come in from the storm” because he feels that he has done no wrong — when, in fact, he has precipitated his own distress.

Unlike King Lear, those without invitations for shelter who seek respite in Center City Park are not invited to “come in from the storm,” nor have they created their need for the respite they seek on the benches therein. Thanks to the callous decision by our city “leaders,” these individuals have had a tenuous shred of dignity removed by bench barriers that keep them from resting on the benches. Instead, some lie on the ground in front of the aesthetically and morally defaced benches.

Shame! Greensboro used to be better than such gratuitous groveling to senseless “sensibilities.” What has happened to compassionate leadership?

Phyllis Shaw

Greensboro