Sunday's letters

Graham on race
Billy Graham did not believe that social and cultural changes of the 1970s and 1980s, such as racial integration of schools, "were signs of a fallen nation," as quoted from Samuel Perry's writings in Kalpana Jain's article (Ideas, "Looming large: Bill Graham came to have an enormous influence on politics and culture," June 20).
Billy Graham was not a racist and made sure his crusades were integrated. He held his first integrated crusade in Chattanooga, Tenn., in 1953. He held a crusade in Birmingham, Ala., with a segregated crowd of 30,000 on Easter in 1964, the year after four Black children were killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963. In 1965, he returned to Alabama, and held another, integrated crusade in Montgomery, where 100,000 people attended and 4,000 were saved.
"... When God looks at you, He doesn't look on the outward appearance; the Bible says He looks upon the heart," Graham preached.
These are just examples that prove what Samuel Perry says is not true, if Perry actually said that.
Charlotte Griner
Jamestown
America at risk
With our nation's birthday approaching, it's an opportune time to reflect on the gift that we have and the sacrifices made by those who have gone before us. We have the longest surviving democracy in history, if we can keep it. It has been said that we are unlikely to be brought down by a foreign power, but rather our demise will come from within our own country and by our own doing.
It's evident that we are in a downward spiral driven by fear, hate and, significantly, by suspicion of one another and of authority. We're experiencing a blatant disregard for law and the Constitution by a frighteningly increasing number of people. Past respect for the worth and dignity of others is disappearing and along with that caring and compassion for those in need.
Can America survive this crisis and once again become a beacon of hope and promise for the world and be an example of excellence for all? The answer rests within each one of us.
May we rediscover our core values and basic humanity and fully realize that our thoughts and actions must hinge on love. Let it be; let it be so.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Pistols in pews
In response to the June 23 letter about Gov. Cooper's veto of the bill to allow guns in churches, let's look at the pros and cons of that issue. Decades ago, handguns were purposed mainly as instruments of home defense, meant to deter the night-time burglar or intruder.
Over the years, bit by bit, we've gone from that reasonable, low-profile status to the new norm of guns everywhere, all the time. Just like the problem of climate change, our society doesn't seem willing to admit that we are creating the conditions that end in disastrous results. My common sense tells me that, with 400 million guns in the hands of Americans, we can expect thousands of deaths and injuries each year with guns in homes, in workplaces, in cars and on persons, thanks to conceal-carry laws.
Why not allow guns in churches? What could possibly go wrong?
If Jesus had been packing, he would have had an easier time driving the money-changers from the temple, smiting them with a Smith & Wesson. Instead of the primitive tradition of passing the collection plate, passing the ammo box will become an integral part of Sunday morning worship services. Booyah!
Bill Wallace
High Point
Pay your share
Does it sometimes seem as if our country is circling the drain?
That is what happens when government services are underfunded. Next time you consider whom to select as your government representatives — locally, on the state level or nationally — consider whether they will vote to fund the services you need and want.
As a society, we get out what we put in. Do the math. Everyone should pay their share. Your government representatives should represent you, not their own financial interests or that of their campaign donors. We all want government services such as schools, roads, vaccines, health care, Social Security, etc. These services require funding and have been underfunded since the Reagan era.
How are we to fund these services if we do not all pay our fair share of taxes?
Janis Hammett
Greensboro
A new spirit
Huge thanks and kudos to Guilford County commissioners for supporting Guilford County Schools! I appreciate the new spirit of cooperation between the two entities in order to do great things for kids.
Kathy Kirkpatrick