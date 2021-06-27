Sunday's letters

With our nation's birthday approaching, it's an opportune time to reflect on the gift that we have and the sacrifices made by those who have gone before us. We have the longest surviving democracy in history, if we can keep it. It has been said that we are unlikely to be brought down by a foreign power, but rather our demise will come from within our own country and by our own doing.

It's evident that we are in a downward spiral driven by fear, hate and, significantly, by suspicion of one another and of authority. We're experiencing a blatant disregard for law and the Constitution by a frighteningly increasing number of people. Past respect for the worth and dignity of others is disappearing and along with that caring and compassion for those in need.

Can America survive this crisis and once again become a beacon of hope and promise for the world and be an example of excellence for all? The answer rests within each one of us.

May we rediscover our core values and basic humanity and fully realize that our thoughts and actions must hinge on love. Let it be; let it be so.

Bob Kollar

Greensboro