Sunday's letters

Haunting questions

Collectively, why is it that the tragic consequences of COVID-19, opioid addictions, mass shootings, climate disasters, Jan. 6 and now Ukraine have only exacerbated the political divide within our nation?

Why have the 24/7 voices of ignorance and grievance replaced meaningful debate in the public square? Why have progressive pursuits become the enemy of good enough; and why has good enough become overly aspirational?

Why has the right of personal freedom become the excuse for not taking personal responsibility?

Why are we censoring books that explore the mistakes of our past and would help prepare future generations for the inevitable changes to our society?

Why is it that in this country — born in conflict, enriched by diversity and empowered by life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — we are unable to reach a common vision of a more perfect union?

Perhaps the common, if not cynical, answer to all these whys can be found in this (paraphrased) prophecy cited in the movie “Lawrence of Arabia”:

“So long as we fight tribe against tribe … so long will we be a little people … a silly people, greedy, barbarous and cruel.”

Indeed, it is why it is.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Bond info’s there

As parents of children in Guilford County Schools, we closely follow how GCS is moving forward with the $300 million approved by voters in 2020 to jumpstart the process to repair, renovate and modernize our schools. That is why we were surprised and deeply disappointed to read a recent letter claiming that GCS does not know how the approved bond money is being spent and that little progress has been made. That is simply not true.

But don’t take our word for it; just visit the website www.gcsnc.com/Bond2020 for updated and transparent information for every project underway as a result of the 2020 bond. Our community is now preparing to vote on approving a $1.7 billion school bond that will address the remaining needs of every school in our community. Voters can learn about the specific needs and how the money will be spent by reading the independent, comprehensive master facilities plan which can be found at www.smartschoolbond.com or on the GCS website.

We’re voting yes on May 17 to make our schools and our community stronger, and we appreciate all of the information that is being provided by GCS to demonstrate accountability and progress.

Laura Collie

Elizabeth Paul

Julia Wehmeyer

Greensboro

Time warped

Once again our U.S. Senate has demonstrated just how out of touch it is with Americans. A bill establishing daylight saving time the year round passed last week with bipartisan support. Yes, liberals and conservatives have decided that, beginning in 2023, the best way to be productive is to go to work in the dark throughout the year and have extra sunshine in the evening.

Do parents really want to put their children to bed while it is sunny and wake them in the dark? How much will students learn when the first hours of their school day is in the dark? How will the construction industry adapt to this change? Do office workers want to commute to work in the dark?

Standard time aligns with the natural rhythm of our bodies. When the sun sets and dusk falls, our bodies prepare us for sleep. And when the sun rises, our bodies begin to wake us up to begin a new day. Forcing this natural cycle to adapt to an artificial time will have dire consequences associated with physical well-being and mental health. It is unnatural.

Donna Ward

Greensboro

Trump and Putin

Donald Trump has long claimed credit for the term “fake news”; it’s fake news if it doesn’t credit Trump for self-proclaimed successes or criticizes him for anything at all. That’s a very hypocritical tactic, since Trump has made more than 30,753 false claims while disparaging legitimate news as fake news.

Fast forward to Vladimir Putin in 2022, who claims any independent news journalist (BBC, Bloomberg, CNN, CBC, etc.) will receive jail terms of up to 15 years for “fake news” when reporting about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This has effectively criminalized truthful journalism in Russia.

Trump and Putin continue to be essentially in lockstep on many issues. On March 10, Trump still had no blame for Putin regarding Ukraine’s invasion. When Sean Hannity asked Trump about world autocrats, Trump replied that he gets “along with these people very well.” That’s a disturbing insight into Trump’s personality and beliefs.

Trump’s ambivalence about Ukraine being a sovereign nation, his desire to dismantle NATO and his obvious fawning admiration of Putin led to Russian intervention in 2016 politics, intended to get Trump elected.

Thank goodness that, in our democracy, if Trump is reelected he can’t imprison independent journalists for reporting the truth.

Meredith Millard

Greensboro

Laura Collie is PTA vice president at Irving Park Elementary School; Elizabeth Paul, treasurer; and Julia Wehmeyer, secretary.