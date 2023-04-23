Raise police pay

As a recently retired emergency physician at Cone Health for the past 30 years, I feel compelled to comment on the issue of a pay raise for the Greensboro Police Department. I worked extensively at Wesley Long, Moses Cone and Annie Penn and had daily interactions with GPD and Reidsville Police Department. I sought their guidance, advice and direction on a daily basis.

The police officers were instrumental in coordinating a peaceful, compassionate and orderly environment in an otherwise chaotic world. Their professionalism in defusing potentially catastrophic emergency issues was noteworthy and first-class.

I wholeheartedly endorse a significant pay raise for GPD to attract and retain excellent officers to continue to maintain our community as a great place to live,

Brian Cook

Greensboro

Making kids safe

On April 20, Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly introduced a bill that would ban drag shows in public places, and they have done so in the name of “keeping children safe.”

To date, zero children have been harmed or killed by drag queens. However, in 2022 alone, more than 6,000 children and youth were killed or injured by guns, and Republicans refuse to make changes to existing gun laws that would make kids safer.

If Republicans truly cared about the safety and well-being of people, ages birth-18, they would ensure that:

All people able to bear children have access to reproductive health care.

There are no food deserts.

There is enough affordable housing for families.

Public schools are fully funded.

Every family has access to quality universal Pre-K programs.

There is quality, affordable child care for every family.

Schools are physically, emotionally and mentally safe places for all students, including members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Every person has affordable health care.

Every working adult earns a living wage.

These are the things that truly make children and youth safe, not banning drag shows. Pardon me, Republicans, but your hypocrisy is showing.

Kathy Kirkpatrick

Greensboro

Mars attacks!

In 1938, Orson Welles performed a reenactment of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” on the radio. People who tuned in late did not hear the warning that what was being reported was not true. Many panicked. In New Jersey, a mob of armed people shot up a water tower believing it to be one of the Martians’ invasion “tripods.”

By failing to inform people that what they report is not true Fox news has convinced its “base” that the Martians have landed. Many Fox viewers are panicking. People are shooting Martians on sight.

These Martians appear as boys ringing doorbells, people turning around in your driveway, people wearing cheerleader outfits or 6-year-old girls chasing a basketball.

Dan Flak

Greensboro

Keep leaf trucks

OK, so the current leaf collection system in Greensboro is a financial and eyesore problem. Officials want it to go away. But we live in a city with lots of hardwood trees that drop their leaves over a span of about eight weeks in the fall. What are the citizens of the city supposed to do with the leaves?

Compostable bags filled with leaves may work IF there is no rain. Who is responsible for the leaves from a broken or degraded bag? We average rain on 10 days in November! A 96-gallon container would require many weeks to remove the leaves that fall in my yard.

Local governments are supposed to help citizens. The cost of removal is not going away but it appears the city wants to transfer that problem from the city budget back to individuals’ budgets.

Maybe the best answer is to put a few more vacuum trucks on the road, get the leaves up quicker, and just recognize this is a cost of service best provided by the city rather than individual citizens.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Startling numbers

The gun violence that is plaguing our state and our country needs to be addressed. I think that we all need to be aware of the actual daily numbers. Those numbers are available at www.gunviolencearchive.org.

The numbers of deaths are astonishing. Since Jan. 1, there have been 12,925 deaths by gun violence. Among them were 5,533 homicides, 7,392 suicides and 169 mass shootings. Thus far, 541 children have been killed.

These numbers increase every day. Something needs to be done to stop this violence. Please contact your state and federal senators and representatives and ask them to please help!

For more information about how you can help to stop these massacres contact bradyunited.org. We all should be aware of these numbers. I strongly recommend that the News & Record publish these numbers daily.

Maureen Smith

Greensboro