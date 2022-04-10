Sunday's letters

The wrong side

Last Sunday’s News & Record (April 3) included an Associated Press article in the Nation section entitled, “Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in tough spot.”

The headline accurately reflects the piece’s content. And therein lies the problem.

The AP writers observe that the Jan. 6 congressional committee believes the case against Donald Trump and his allies, “if it’s not fully prosecuted, ... could set a dangerous precedent that threatens the foundations of American democracy.”

Unfortunately, the writers do not provide the rationale for the congressional committee’s position, nor do they stand with the U.S. citizenry and demand that the attorney general do his job to fight for justice for the people. Instead, the AP writers identify with Attorney General Merrick Garland and the “tough spot” this puts him in.

Unfortunately, this tendency of the corporate media to identify with the elite instead of with the citizenry in its reporting also helps explain why our country remains in thrall to Trump’s Big Lie around the 2020 election. Consequently, the leaders of the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, remain free, well-connected and wealthy and they continue their conspiracy to destroy every semblance of democratic rights in the USA.

Richard A. Koritz

Greensboro

Shoveling muck

I know Democrats are likely not aware of what is being broadcast on Fox News and Newsmax, but you should be. They recently broadcast edited tapes to make it look as if President Biden was wandering around aimlessly during President Obama’s visit to the White House. This is a theme constantly promoted by these outlets. They constantly try to paint Biden as senile and not fit for duty.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to punish Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for speaking at a white nationalist convention. He also has said that if Republicans take back control of the House this fall, Greene will be returned to committee assignments that Democrats stripped for her promotion of QAnon conspiracy theories and violence against political opponents.

If you are a concerned citizen of this country, you must take time to see the muck being shoveled to the people on the other side. You can clearly see why these people are so hopelessly misinformed.

This is why Democrats, independents and even Republicans who are not asleep at the wheel must be inspired to go in droves to the polls this fall. If not? You deserve exactly what you get. You will have no grounds for complaint.

Steve Gilley

Reidsville

The biggest threat

We care deeply about the plight of the Ukrainians because the media has focused our attention on the atrocities happening to these brave people. Too bad the media do not do the same to expose the steady stream of horrors happening around the globe in the form of devastating fires, floods, more powerful hurricanes, droughts, species extinction, sea-level rise and soaring heat.

If we do not address climate change aggressively it will soon be too late to keep the rise in temperature at a level to prevent many more devastating events. Remember the “migrant caravan”? Many of the families fled Central America in 2018 because of drought and food insecurity. Without actions to limit carbon-based emissions we could see more than 140 million people displaced by 2050 from changing farm conditions. This does not even take into account hurricanes and floods.

In addition, we will need to adapt. Adaptation could mean building flood defenses, establishing earlier storm-warning systems and switching to drought-resistant crops.

Reducing global emissions and effective adaptation will be necessary if the human race is to have a sustainable future. But the window is quickly closing.

Toni Lindahl

McLeansville

Park funding

I wish someone would shed a light on where exactly our taxpayer dollars go and, when we approve a bond, whether the money gets spent as allocated.

Sorry for the skepticism, but it really looks as if the money goes elsewhere.

I’m one of the old-fashioned people who remembers when no matter what your job was, it was your calling and, therefore, respected by others. People took pride in accomplishing their jobs. Now we have employees who just do what they have to and not anything more. Before, people took pride in their jobs and abilities to make a difference by doing a little beyond their job description.

I make this point because our park system is falling into disrepair and no one seems to care. Seems as if there should be plenty of taxpayers’ money to make the parks exceptionally beautiful and positive for their visitors. Yes, we’re short on help, but this has been an ongoing problem, before the shortage of workers. We need to find a way to give pride to the workers who make our parks beautiful and inviting.

Where is the start button?

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit