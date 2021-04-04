Sunday's letters

Welcome them

In the 1880s my grandmother saw her 10-year-old brother kidnapped by Russian Cossacks on horseback in a farm field in eastern Finland. It’s how Cossacks often recruited new soldiers. She later got away from that environment by moving to the United States with her husband.

My other Finnish grandfather grew up in turn-of-the-19th-century poverty with severely limited opportunities. He sought a better life and escaped as a young man by stowing away on a ship bound for New York and entered the United States illegally.

Today, immigrants from Latin America cross our southern border for similar reasons. It’s drug cartels and criminals committing rapes and murders. It’s poverty and malnutrition caused by hurricanes that ruined crops. It’s kidnapping and sex trafficking of children.

Who wouldn’t want to escape those environments?

In both cases it took courage to leave their homes. In the first instance my grandparents had to cross an ocean to get here. In the second, Latino immigrants had to cross a dangerous desert, facing many obstacles in seeking a better life here.

They’re heroic people and should be welcomed by us. They show us through their grit and determination that they can only enhance our country.