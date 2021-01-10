Sunday's letters

Don't blame Trump

I am writing to express my horror and grief over the events of Jan. 6.

I do not blame President Trump. I blame the acrimony and division that places power over principle. No one is totally virtuous, but anyone who does not stand up to this movement has blood on his or her hands. Blood that has dirtied our flag. A stain the whole world sees.

There will be another Trump. The change must be in ourselves. What will we do to strengthen our bonds as neighbors and our commitment to each other as citizens?

Honor truth, seek justice, hold compassion.

Maile Epperson

Madison

Justice denied

The Kenosha County, Wis., district attorney, Michael Graveley, should be fired. His failure to bring charges in the shooting of Jacob Blake and press statement, that he "would have to disprove the clear expression of these officers that they had to fire a weapon to defend themselves," are utterly mindboggling.