Sunday's letters

Burlington

The power of words

Words matter. They can lift up or tear down ... hurt or heal ... expand our horizons or limit our expectations.

As we reflect upon the past four years of our national experience, let us ponder these thoughts:

How many times did our national leader affirm his love of country and its cultural diversity?

How many times did he express his commitment to the welfare and well-being of all — rich and poor, young and old, able and disabled?

How often, during the past year, did our national leader express regrets over the monumentally tragic loss of life to COVID-19, and offer heartfelt sympathy to the hundreds of thousands of families whose lives were forever damaged?

Words must be followed by action to become real in our lives, but words also reflect our essence.

Barbara Teichman

Greensboro

