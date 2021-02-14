Sunday's letters

Tale of two cities
In 2005, a downtown baseball stadium was built in Greensboro with no tax dollars, no incentives, no public money … all privately funded.
The stadium has given downtown Greensboro a reason to exist. Restaurants, apartments and other sources of tax dollars have sprung up all around. Greensboro families have the ability to enjoy America’s favorite pastime at a reasonable cost.
In 2017, High Point asked Guilford County commissioners for money for a stadium. The commissioners rightly denied the request, as Greensboro had built its stadium on its own. Fair is fair, after all. Or is it?
In last fall’s election, wealthy High Point citizens, sore about the rejection, threw money behind many Democratic candidates. Now, with “their” Democrats in control, High Pointers are back with their hands out, expecting a bailout of $7 million to fund their already-built stadium.
Since 2005, the Greensboro organization has paid $3.3 million in property taxes, given well over $1.5 million to local charitable entities and added $150 million to the tax base. Meanwhile, the High Point stadium pays no property taxes.
Is the commissioners’ “favorite pastime” punishing the Greensboro Grasshoppers for being good citizens while rewarding High Point for being “on the dole”?
Wake up, Greensboro.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
Not a priority?
I have a very rare disease called homocystinuria. I'm 53 years old and was born with this condition.
They didn't have genetic testing for homocystinuria when I was born. It is a rare disease that prevents your body from processing proteins.
It makes you very much at risk for blood clots and displaced lenses of the eyes, as well as connective tissue problems. I had a stroke at 29, artificial lens implants at 22 in both eyes and a hip replacement.
Homocystinuriais is on the NORD (National Organization for Rare Diseases) list. There are many people who are on the NORD list who are very susceptible to the COVID virus. These people are a much greater risk for complications from COVID yet they are in Phase 4 when it comes to receiving the vaccine.
I'm treated at Chapel Hill for this rare condition and think legislation should be passed by the government for patients on the NORD list to place at a higher level than level 4.
Jimmy Hawk
Burlington
The power of words
Words matter. They can lift up or tear down ... hurt or heal ... expand our horizons or limit our expectations.
As we reflect upon the past four years of our national experience, let us ponder these thoughts:
How many times did our national leader affirm his love of country and its cultural diversity?
How many times did he express his commitment to the welfare and well-being of all — rich and poor, young and old, able and disabled?
How often, during the past year, did our national leader express regrets over the monumentally tragic loss of life to COVID-19, and offer heartfelt sympathy to the hundreds of thousands of families whose lives were forever damaged?
Words must be followed by action to become real in our lives, but words also reflect our essence.
Barbara Teichman
Greensboro
Unlucky, over and over
I am happy so many people 65 and over have been able to get their COVID shots. Others, like my wife and myself, haven't been so lucky in getting a slot even though we do qualify. We have tried and tried, even waiting until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, as directed, to get an appointment. As I filled out the form online and finally hit the "submit" button, the available time would disappear. So I did it over and over, even picking random times — always leading to the same result, until there were no more slots available.
Filling out the required form anew for each time takes me a minute or more and in this time, someone else must be luckier and beats me to it. Why can't it be filled out just once?
Why can't a person simply be put in a queue, as the library does when they request a book?
Robert Davis
Greensboro
A partisan rant
After reading Cal Thomas' latest column "Free Money" (Feb. 8), I can honestly go on record as saying I disagree with everything he has and will say. His partisan rant about the Democrats causing the most national debt really doesn't hold up, historically speaking.
Sure, Obama spent $8.6 trillion over eight years, while Trump spent $7.4 trillion in four years (308 rounds of golf probably accounts for one-quarter of it).
Obama's debt was spent pulling us out of a recession left to us by Bush 43. Let's not forget the great job Clinton did pulling us out of the recession following the Bush/Reagan years and spending less to do it.
We can't leave out the Republican gold standard, Ronald Reagan. He was the only non-war president to triple the U.S. debt (a 186% increase). Republicans rail against the government at the same time expanding it to new heights. Seems as if Cal and his buddies base their strategy and writings on feelings and intentions, as well as QAnon and foil-hat theories.