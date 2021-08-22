Sunday's letters

Greensboro

Credibility lost

President Biden and the News & Record defend the abrupt pullout of troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, $2 trillion spent, 2,000-plus Americans killed and thousands of troops wounded. Biden’s desired legacy of ending an unwinnable situation and bringing the troops home has become a total disaster.

His tragic decision had no exit plan to get Americans and Afghans out before the military departure. Then we sent troops back to Kabul to rescue those left behind at the airport as they hung on to cargo planes taking off. Can Biden say, “I made a big mistake”?

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley claimed the Afghan army could defend its country against the Taliban. But our military knew they could not stand up to the Taliban alone. Days later, the lie was proved as the Taliban overran the country. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was caught blinking and turned a blind eye. Now he’s doing the backstroke with damage control news conferences.

How could the greatest country in the world with the greatest information-gathering agencies do this?