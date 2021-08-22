Sunday's letters

Masks work
As a physician and parent, I was thrilled when the Guilford County Board of Education voted on July 27 to mandate systemwide masking for students and staff. Likewise, I was also thankful when the Guilford County commissioners voted on Aug. 10 to reinstate a countywide indoor mask mandate (effective Aug. 26).
The science of masks is clear, with universal masking in combination with other safety measures linked to lower COVID-19 spread. North Carolina’s own ABC Science Collaborative, which included more than 1 million students and staff, found a very low transmission rate of 1 in 3,000 during the 2020-2021 school year, confirming the safety of in-person education during a pandemic. This is in contrast to other school districts with voluntary masking policies that had much higher transmission rates.
Similarly, many studies from around the world consistently demonstrate that universal indoor masking limits COVID-19 spread in other settings. We need every tool available to help end this pandemic, and consistent use of face masks is one such tool.
Thank you, Superintendent Sharon Contreras and the GCS board, as well as the county commissioners who voted in favor of the mandate. Believe me, the majority of us in Guilford County, especially those in health care, are supportive of your decision!
Joel Gallagher
Greensboro
Credibility lost
President Biden and the News & Record defend the abrupt pullout of troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, $2 trillion spent, 2,000-plus Americans killed and thousands of troops wounded. Biden’s desired legacy of ending an unwinnable situation and bringing the troops home has become a total disaster.
His tragic decision had no exit plan to get Americans and Afghans out before the military departure. Then we sent troops back to Kabul to rescue those left behind at the airport as they hung on to cargo planes taking off. Can Biden say, “I made a big mistake”?
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley claimed the Afghan army could defend its country against the Taliban. But our military knew they could not stand up to the Taliban alone. Days later, the lie was proved as the Taliban overran the country. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was caught blinking and turned a blind eye. Now he’s doing the backstroke with damage control news conferences.
How could the greatest country in the world with the greatest information-gathering agencies do this?
The U.S. has lost all credibility as we repeat the Vietnam exit. As all politicians will say, “Our thoughts and prayers will go out to the families” of those Afghans who will be executed because they worked with American infidels.
William Ronemus
Greensboro
‘Force first’ fails
Your editorial “A house of cards inevitably collapses” rightly counsels that “we should know by now, for certain and forever, that military might has its limitations.” But beyond the “20 years’ worth” of blame and shame, there are other contributing factors, such as:
Operation Cyclone, the 1979-1989 multi-billion-dollar covert CIA project to arm and finance the Afghan mujahideen, destabilized the country and gave rise to both al-Qaida and the Taliban.
America’s propensity to use force first and diplomacy only as a last resort. Worldwide the U.S. has nearly 800 military bases in more than 70 countries so that we can respond quickly with force anywhere.
The long history of the U.S.’s covert and overt meddling in other countries’ affairs, including their elections. The list includes Mexico, the Philippines, Iran, Republic of Congo, Cuba, many Central and South American nations, Vietnam, Yugoslavia, Iraq and, of course, Afghanistan. Our interventions destabilize whole regions, cause human misery and create refugees by the thousands.
We should redirect the energy, resources and trillions of dollars spent on foreign misadventures to address myriad domestic issues and the climate crisis. We should, but history tells us we won’t.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Why do this?
Here’s a potential puzzlement: What do Republican governors and legislators have to gain by downplaying the surge of the delta variant of COVID-19?
It seems to make no sense to oppose mask and vaccination mandates, when the risk of more sickness and death looms among their constituents.
I believe that, as the body count rises, many Republicans think that they can point the finger at the White House, and blame Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci for the increases in illness and death from the coronavirus. Maybe they believe that this will cause people to vote Republican in the 2022 and 2024 elections.
As always, I could be wrong. But what else makes sense?
The implications seem to be that freedom and the economy are more important than life, health and safety. I like freedom, too. But what if people claimed the freedom to ignore traffic signals and laws against hurting other people?
If every human being on Earth were to die from COVID-19, do you know who would still have freedom? The cockroaches.
Jody McGhee
High Point