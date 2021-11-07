Sunday's letters

Rest of the story
John Hood’s column “Medicaid expansion remains unwise” (Oct. 31) might try to persuade conservative legislators, but it deserves general rebuttal.
He contends removing barriers for low-cost providers like nurse practitioners and walk-in clinics would ameliorate the problem. Medical catastrophes, including cancer and heart attacks, are the greatest causes of personal bankruptcies. Individual medical debt decreased after Medicaid expansion, but plateaued in unexpanded states.
Expansion would close the “coverage gap”: 300,000 North Carolinians with income exceeding the Medicaid limit, but insufficient to qualify for subsidies in the Affordable Care Act.
Expansion confers earlier cancer diagnosis and improved mortality in breast, colon and lung cancer. It reduces infant mortality and improves access to care. In unexpanded states, premiums for private health insurance are 11% higher, with cost-shifting compensating for care of uninsured.
Hood cites the “deleterious effects on work, growth and personal responsibility in our welfare state.” The minimum wage is $7.25 an hour; people work two jobs and choose between buying food or prescriptions.
We must eliminate the coverage gap with Medicaid expansion. The federal government pays for at least 90% of the cost and North Carolina hospitals propose to pay the remainder. Thirty-eight states have Medicaid expansion without repeals, which demonstrates widespread disagreement that it is “unwise.”
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
The bear facts
An earthquake rocked Virginia Tuesday night, yet the News & Record article describing it is entitled “Dem hangs on in Jersey” (Nov. 4).
You would think the losers would take a moment of introspection to discover why they lost, and thus improve themselves. Well, of course not.
The usual left-wing pundits on CNN and MSNBC like Joy Reid blamed the loss on racism, despite the fact that Virginia voters elected a Black lieutenant governor and a Latino attorney general. Others blamed it on the fact that D.C. Democrats haven’t passed their multi-trillion-dollar taxing, debt-ridden spending palooza.
The Democrats lost because, when they win, they tend to misread the electorate and move too far left. But this time they did it with children, forcing the mask-toting innocents into divisive leftist indoctrination, while ignoring the concerns of the parents.
If you put yourself between a bear and its cubs, the outcome likely won’t be pretty, and the color of the bear doesn’t matter. Terry McAuliffe learned that the hard way.
Will they learn? I doubt it. Look next for forced COVID vaccinations of children as a condition to attend school. Come on, mama and papa bears!
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Magical math
The majority-GOP North Carolina legislature has managed to turn its 31% of the electorate into a supermajority for the Republican Party. Their entire tribe approved all three redistricting maps created by the Republican committee members. It had nothing to do with math. It was magic. How else do you turn 31 out of 100 into a landslide in your favor?
And like magic, the relevance of your vote has just disappeared.
Jane Kraemer
High Point
Manning’s MIA
Today’s paper (Nov. 2) references attempts by Republicans to “target” U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning in redistricting proposals.
Whether fair or not, why shouldn’t they target her? If there has ever been anyone more silent than Manning about the disasters of the Biden presidency, who would it be?
Her silence on the horribly botched Afghan withdrawal surely indicates that she had no problem with it. The same goes for the incredible humanitarian and legal disaster at our southern border. Has she no comment on the 40% increase in gasoline prices as Biden has stopped new pipelines and fuel exploration?
How about the extreme inflation in food prices, and the shortages of many items under Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg while he is on paternity leave, of all things?
If you cannot offer criticism of your own party when deserved, Ms. Manning, of what value are you to your constituents? Leadership would be to stand in the face of your party and say “No! We must do better.”
Silence is just ducking your head so you can get back to D.C. and enjoy the world-famous cocktail circuit of the truly privileged. Well, I hope you are having fun, Ms. Manning, rubbing elbows with Pelosi, Schumer, etc. Your constituents most certainly are not.
Sam Howe
Greensboro