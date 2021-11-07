Sunday's letters

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Magical math

The majority-GOP North Carolina legislature has managed to turn its 31% of the electorate into a supermajority for the Republican Party. Their entire tribe approved all three redistricting maps created by the Republican committee members. It had nothing to do with math. It was magic. How else do you turn 31 out of 100 into a landslide in your favor?

And like magic, the relevance of your vote has just disappeared.

Jane Kraemer

High Point

Manning’s MIA

Today’s paper (Nov. 2) references attempts by Republicans to “target” U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning in redistricting proposals.

Whether fair or not, why shouldn’t they target her? If there has ever been anyone more silent than Manning about the disasters of the Biden presidency, who would it be?