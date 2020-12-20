Sunday's letters

A hopeful break
After Joe Biden's electoral vote majority was cast by the states on Dec. 14, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated the president-elect — over President Trump's strong objections — and thereby replaced Trump as the effective leader of the Republican Party ... in Washington.
Moreover, Sen. McConnell privately began an effort to persuade every Republican senator not to join any Republican House member in planning to object to the electoral votes of certain states in a joint session of Congress — due to convene on Jan. 6.
Simultaneously, congressional governance moved to center stage, when the four congressional leaders, McConnell, Speaker Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Schumer and House Minority Leader McCarthy, met on Dec. 15 (in person) to work out a compromise on the next stimulus bill. (Treasury Secretary Mnuchin joined by phone.)
Most importantly, these events signaled a break between the wing of the Republican Party charged with continued governance, and the Trump wing set on a course of handicapping the new administration (as of Jan. 20) as the president rides off into the Mar-a-Lago sunset to scheme over 2024.
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
The writer was chief legislative assistant to the Senate Democratic majority whip, 1974-1977.
Narcissist in chief
In 1980, narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) was officially codified in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (third edition).
The NPD characterizes individuals with such an exaggerated sense of self-importance and entitlement that they demand constant excessive admiration and unquestioning compliance from others. They expect to be recognized as superior and have trouble handling anything they perceive as criticism. Without special approbation, they react with anger, contempt, bullying and disparagement. They lack genuine empathy and their haughty manner projects conceit and, more ominously, pretense. (www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662).
Who would have predicted 40 years hence that these insights would foreshadow the emanations currently steaming from cracks in the oval crucible coddling the 2020 NPD poster child as he plots sedition?
Wain White
Summerfield
We're at war
We acknowledge and remember World War I — a military challenge.
We acknowledge and remember World War II — a global military challenge.
Now we are involved in World War III — a global health (life and death) challenge.
Surely we can respond by observing the three basic requirements:
1. Wear masks.
2. Wash our hands.
3. Watch our distance.
And win WWIII.
Carol H. Campbell
Greensboro
The hunger epidemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused childhood hunger to soar to record-level highs. One in four children in North Carolina could face hunger this year because of this health and economic crisis.
But hunger is a problem we can actually fix. If Congress temporarily increases SNAP (food stamp) benefits by 15%, families in need would receive an additional $25 per person each month. This benefit is a lifeline for those in our state who are facing extreme hardship — unemployment, rising food prices, eviction and hunger — because of this pandemic.
It’s critical that Congress gets to work on legislation that includes this SNAP increase. SNAP is one of the most effective ways to feed people and stimulate our economy.
Right now, Congress is failing these children by delaying relief legislation and leaving nutrition assistance out. I urge Sens. Tillis and Burr to work with Congress to boost SNAP now.
Rachel Canter
Washington
The writer is director of the No Kid Hungry North Carolina Campaign, a partnership with the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and the Carolina Hunger Initiative.
