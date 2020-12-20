Sunday's letters

A hopeful break

After Joe Biden's electoral vote majority was cast by the states on Dec. 14, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated the president-elect — over President Trump's strong objections — and thereby replaced Trump as the effective leader of the Republican Party ... in Washington.

Moreover, Sen. McConnell privately began an effort to persuade every Republican senator not to join any Republican House member in planning to object to the electoral votes of certain states in a joint session of Congress — due to convene on Jan. 6.

Simultaneously, congressional governance moved to center stage, when the four congressional leaders, McConnell, Speaker Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Schumer and House Minority Leader McCarthy, met on Dec. 15 (in person) to work out a compromise on the next stimulus bill. (Treasury Secretary Mnuchin joined by phone.)

Most importantly, these events signaled a break between the wing of the Republican Party charged with continued governance, and the Trump wing set on a course of handicapping the new administration (as of Jan. 20) as the president rides off into the Mar-a-Lago sunset to scheme over 2024.

William E. Jackson Jr.