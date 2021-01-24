Sunday's letters

Greensboro

Self-coup attempt

Let’s be clear what happened. The president invited his followers to Washington on Jan. 6 and directed them to go to the Capitol and "take back their country."

Let’s strip this to the simple truth: A president tried to overthrow the results of an election with the purpose of installing himself as the president.

This was an attempted autogolpe or self-coup defined by Wikipedia as one “in which a nation's leader, despite having come to power through legal means, dissolves or renders powerless the national legislature.”

How did this happen? Trump sold the big lie to his followers. The lie was that the only way he could possibly lose was if the election was rigged. Over the months preceding and following the election he hammered this message home over and over again. His followers, including congressmen and senators, bought the big lie, hook, line and sinker.

Let’s never forget that despite having come to power through a legitimate election, Trump sought to delegitimize the election he lost and overthrow the national legislature through violent means.