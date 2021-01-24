Sunday's letters

Not so 'welcoming'
I read with great interest Mayor Nancy Vaughan’s comments regarding her passion for the rights and protections of “everybody in our community” and how she wants “Greensboro to truly be a welcoming place."
While these comments were made during a meeting directed toward a specific protected group, they provoked in me a negative reaction which was surely not her intention.
I, too, would love for Greensboro and Guilford County to be welcoming places but have not found it to be so when the protected group is those with disabilities, especially as it pertains to employment. We (as parents of adult disabled children with employable skills) have some valuable resources available but when the general hiring population refuses to even give these individuals a chance, it becomes very disheartening.
There is a wonderful service that even provides a trainer for the disabled individual at no cost to the company to ensure competency of the employee. This would seem to be a definite advantage for the employer, a temporary two-for-one, if you will.
Perhaps more focus could be placed on this group of deserving individuals in the future.
Nancy Sipe
Colfax
The undoing begins
“Legacy” is not the right word to refer to what twice-impeached ex-President Trump has left to America. It has a positive connotation, such as a bequest in a will. A better word is “aftermath.” Mostly Trump broke things and hurt people.
Trump’s astonishing malfeasance in dealing with the pandemic resulted in untold suffering and the needless deaths of hundreds of thousands. Families he cruelly separated have little hope of being reunited. He pardoned murderers and other felons. His assault on the electoral process has divided us and caused people to lose faith in our system of government. He has greatly diminished our international standing — once an admired nation, we became a laughingstock and now a pitiable third-rate nation in the eyes of the world. The list goes on …
It is difficult to find anything positive. Trump’s economic “achievements” were actually quite unremarkable. Politifact wrote, “Economic performance under Trump continued gains made during the final years under Obama.” The big tax cut, according to Forbes, “was essentially a sugar rush for one year” with no lasting positive effects. Then, his COVID-19 ineptitude derailed the economy.
Joe Biden has much to do — and to undo. Godspeed.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Self-coup attempt
Let’s be clear what happened. The president invited his followers to Washington on Jan. 6 and directed them to go to the Capitol and "take back their country."
Let’s strip this to the simple truth: A president tried to overthrow the results of an election with the purpose of installing himself as the president.
This was an attempted autogolpe or self-coup defined by Wikipedia as one “in which a nation's leader, despite having come to power through legal means, dissolves or renders powerless the national legislature.”
How did this happen? Trump sold the big lie to his followers. The lie was that the only way he could possibly lose was if the election was rigged. Over the months preceding and following the election he hammered this message home over and over again. His followers, including congressmen and senators, bought the big lie, hook, line and sinker.
Let’s never forget that despite having come to power through a legitimate election, Trump sought to delegitimize the election he lost and overthrow the national legislature through violent means.
We must never forget this simple truth of Trump’s treasonous violation of his oath of office, or the complicity of N.C. GOP legislators.
William Dudley
Greensboro
A painless shot
We have just returned from getting our COVID-19 vaccine at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cone Health did ours and the whole process was extremely well organized. There was parking next to the entrance. From the moment you enter the building, people are there to direct you. The shot was totally painless and much information and a return appointment given on the spot. Restrooms and chairs were conveniently located. We were finished in one hour. An appointment is required.
These are very friendly, competent and informed professionals. It appeared that the health department was equally well prepared in an adjacent hall. We thank them all for helping us fight COVID-19 and providing this first step to rid us of it. Thank you so much!
Because they are making this so convenient, no one should hesitate to be vaccinated.
Bonnie Miller
Greensboro