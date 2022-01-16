Sunday's letters

History’s lessons
In a recent column (Jan. 9) Allen Johnson spoke favorably about recent developments in Greensboro and began with a question: “Does a community have a personality?” He mentioned Gertrude Stein, but I wish he had quoted Greensboro native son O. Henry, who penned a story titled “The Voice of the City,” which asked a similar question. That story was the stimulus for an outstanding exhibition at the Greensboro History Museum. “Voices of a City” explores 300 years of local events and the lives of a variety of people to explain the development of the city.
Johnson’s column concluded that we need to keep our problems in mind as we celebrate our successes. The museum’s exhibit does an excellent job of presenting many of Greensboro’s successes and failures, the good and the bad. To paraphrase an often-used quotation, we need to remember the mistakes of the past if we don’t want to repeat them, so I invite you to visit the museum. Its well-documented exhibits present local history in entertaining and appealing ways, and, thanks to the support of the city of Greensboro and the Greensboro History Museum Inc., it is free.
Gayle Fripp
Greensboro
Don’t turn away
Your letter writer on Jan. 13 is disturbed at seeing the tents erected by the homeless, or having them on our street corners asking for help. What she proposes is to have our city and county governments turn away from their “ridiculous obsession” with the further spreading of a disease that in two years has sickened 88,000 in our county, and taken the lives of nearly 1,000, and redirect that attention to this unsightly homeless situation. That these two critical matters can and should be addressed at the same time is apparently not an option to consider.
May I suggest though there’s another very disturbing picture of what’s going on in our public health today, in the emergency departments of this county’s hospitals being jammed with 1,400 new COVID cases per day, or the 250 mostly unvaccinated patients hospitalized from its attack?
Those totally stressed-out workers on the front lines of this war with COVID find nothing ridiculous about mask wearing, nor do they have the luxury of not seeing this tragedy play out daily behind those hospital walls. Please don’t turn away from them or stop doing everything we can to reduce hospitalizations.
William Yaner
Jamestown
Inflation worries
When I moved to Greensboro in 1967, Edwin Yoder managed the editorial page of this newspaper, and Jonathan Yardley edited the Sunday book review page. Both had been editors of The Daily Tar Heel, and both won Pulitzer Prizes for work at other newspapers after they left Greensboro. Both were prize specimens of a then-rare species, the Southern liberal. I was happy to have been fairly well acquainted with both of them.
I was thinking of Ed Yoder recently because the issue of price controls is starting to come up as inflation takes hold. Ed was in favor of such controls at first, but changed his mind completely after seeing a video of a farmer pouring his milk on the ground because he could not get a fair price for it.
My own belief is that we are in for a much worse era of inflation, and that if we are not wise, our government may destroy our economy with unwise regulations.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
What was
it then?
Was Jan. 6 an insurrection?
Not sure? I wasn’t either, so let’s define it.
The legal definition of insurrection reads: “A rising or rebellion of citizens against their government, usually manifested by acts of violence. Under federal law, it is a crime to incite, assist, or engage in such conduct against the United States.”
But why does this term matter now?
Back in 1868, the 14th Amendment included this wording, “It banned those who ‘engaged in insurrection’ against the United States from holding any civil, military, or elected office without the approval of two-thirds of the House and Senate.” (Source: www.senate.gov/artandhistory/history/common/generic/14thAmendment.htm)
Jan. 6 appears to fit the legal definition of an “insurrection.” Therefore, enforcing the 14th Amendment means that no elected officials past or present including sitting members of Congress who aided or abetted the violence of Jan. 6 should be allowed to continue hold office. It also forbids any people who aided or abetted the violence of Jan. 6 to run for future local, state or federal office.
Write your elected officials and ask them to uphold the 14th Amendment. Doing so will be a major step in reestablishing our democracy.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Local historian Gayle Fripp retired in 2002 as assistant director of the Greensboro History Museum.