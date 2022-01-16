Sunday's letters

Your letter writer on Jan. 13 is disturbed at seeing the tents erected by the homeless, or having them on our street corners asking for help. What she proposes is to have our city and county governments turn away from their “ridiculous obsession” with the further spreading of a disease that in two years has sickened 88,000 in our county, and taken the lives of nearly 1,000, and redirect that attention to this unsightly homeless situation. That these two critical matters can and should be addressed at the same time is apparently not an option to consider.