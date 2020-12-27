Sunday's letters

This is war
I went to the pharmacy today and the signs of COVID are everywhere — an active war zone against the virus.
The tech who helped me was swamped, but he was such a help. I tried to offer a sincere "Thank you" that would mean more than a nod, but it seemed that something was missing.
I think I needed a phrase more applicable to the scale of this fight. We’ve hit a casualty number that rivals our worst events in human history, so I embraced the wartime language: “Thank you for your service."
This is what I intended. This is war; many are suffering, and he was trying to help.
I look in the mirror and ask, "What I am doing?" I hope that it is enough, but it is not as much as some.
To our essential workers, medical experts, people who care, leaders who lead: Thank you for your service.
I met a "conscientious objector" two nights back. He was a security guard not wearing a mask. Here was a person who surely has the right to abstain, if we apply the metaphor.
Unfortunately, when questioned, the best excuse he could muster had all the legitimacy of a "bone spurs" deferment.
Robert Raeford
Greensboro
AWOL Trump
President Trump has gone AWOL! He's missing in action. Actually, as we found out, he's been golfing at several of his many golf clubs.
Yes, in his last months while the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic, while Congress was negotiating a pandemic financial aid bill, and while all of us wonder how the Russian hacking of information from federal agencies went undetected, President Trump was either golfing or asleep at the wheel.
This lamebrained lame duck has been negligent governing our country for several weeks now, some would say years. Tens of thousands of Americans have died and continue to die from the virus he so long neglected.
Now he has magnified that neglectful leadership by doing nothing on these major crises that the country faces.
Mr. President: Either do something, or get out of the way and let someone else lead this country!
Gary Parker
Archdale
Let's beat EB
Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare disease characterized by extremely fragile skin that blisters and/or tears as a result of very mild trauma or friction. People with this disease require special non-adherent bandages or dressings for their wounds and to protect their skin.
I have a beautiful, smart, confident and strong daughter and sweet 1-year-old grandson with this disease. They are fortunate to have a relatively mild subtype of EB and have access to exceptional health care. They also have a tremendous support group of family, friends and church.
Epidermolysis bullosa is truly "the worst disease you have never heard of." The last week of October was designated Epidermolysis Bullosa Awareness Week by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. I want to recognize and thank state Rep. Ashton Clemmons (District 57) and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. They read official proclamations before the N.C. House and City Council recognizing EB Awareness Week. It is only through increased awareness and funding for research that an effective treatment and ultimately, a cure, will be developed.
We wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season during this time of COVID. Our prayers are for effective vaccine results and a cure for EB.
Brenda Keys
Greensboro
Hysterical closings
Emotional Democrats favor “lockdowns," “school closings," etc., as defense against COVID-19 (“follow the science” and “look at the numbers”).
Reasoning Republicans favor ending these economically, socially and educationally devastating lockdowns and school closings, using the same science.
Using The (Raleigh) News & Observer latest figures, published in the Dec. 22 News & Record, it becomes obvious who’s correct:
- N.C. residents have a .046% chance of contracting the virus (99.954% chance of avoidance!).
- N.C. residents have a .00059% chance of dying from the virus (99.999% chance of NOT dying!).
- Guilford County residents have a .040% chance of contracting it (99.96% chance of NOT contracting it !).
- Guilford County residents have a .00055% chance of dying from the virus (99.995% chance of not dying !).
Yes, these figures will vary, primarily due to age, e.g., younger groups are much less likely to contract and to die; older, much older (70+), are at greater risk. So why the terribly counterproductive emotionally driven lockdowns and school closings? And why not greater emphasis where it’s obviously required? It’s because emotion draws attention, and produces votes. Reason may not gain votes, but it produces results.
Hopefully, our president’s unprecedented “Operation Warp Speed” vaccines will soon make this a moot point.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro