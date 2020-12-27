Sunday's letters

This is war

I went to the pharmacy today and the signs of COVID are everywhere — an active war zone against the virus.

The tech who helped me was swamped, but he was such a help. I tried to offer a sincere "Thank you" that would mean more than a nod, but it seemed that something was missing.

I think I needed a phrase more applicable to the scale of this fight. We’ve hit a casualty number that rivals our worst events in human history, so I embraced the wartime language: “Thank you for your service."

This is what I intended. This is war; many are suffering, and he was trying to help.

I look in the mirror and ask, "What I am doing?" I hope that it is enough, but it is not as much as some.

To our essential workers, medical experts, people who care, leaders who lead: Thank you for your service.

I met a "conscientious objector" two nights back. He was a security guard not wearing a mask. Here was a person who surely has the right to abstain, if we apply the metaphor.

Unfortunately, when questioned, the best excuse he could muster had all the legitimacy of a "bone spurs" deferment.