Lessons we teach

Like my neighbors, I want my local officials to work together — even with those they frequently disagree — to serve us all.

Under existing law, the Republican leaders of District 3 could select a candidate to fill the vacant school board seat. Our school board had a similar right to approve or not their selection. Multiple times the majority has disapproved the seating of Mr. Logan. In an articulate column penned by board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene, the majority explained their reasons for not seating Mr. Logan. They raised serious allegations regarding Mr. Logan’s fitness to serve on the board. I’m unaware that Mr. Logan has publicly denied these allegations.

Faced with this impasse, the Republican leaders could simply select another candidate to represent them as they’ve been encouraged to do.

Instead, they’ve turned to the state legislature. Without the need for Democratic input, the legislature has passed a new law that will require the school board to accept any candidate that’s offered.

No doubt many in our community will view this solution as a “successful” one. I don’t. No doubt Mr. Logan will now take the vacant seat. He will do so with a massive wall of distrust — understandably on both sides — that will contaminate the board’s functioning moving ahead.

Consider the lesson we adults are teaching our children. Rather than compromise and find a solution that lets both sides gain some benefit, use your power to bully your way through to get your own aims met.

Shame on us.

Robert B. Williams

Greensboro

Teachable moments

After reading Guilford College Professor Anna Pennell’s observations (March 12) that 66% of fourth graders in public schools are not proficient at reading and that 67% of eighth graders are not proficient at math, I was amused at a parent’s letter to the editor on the very next page expressing bubbling excitement and joy of the prospect of sending her first-born daughter to public school. “Long live public education!” she said.

Guilford County Schools’ performance is barely better than Pennell’s data: 53% of fourth graders are not proficient at reading and 67% eighth graders are not proficient at math. She can see how well her child’s school is performing at https://tinyurl.com/bdfd692w. I hope she has been reading to her daughter. A couple days later, in a letter, a 20-year veteran UNCG professor criticized the UNC Board of Governors for not including UNCG professors in discussions about potential cuts to funding at UNCG. After all, professors are best “equipped to question, analyze and come up with solutions to vexing problems” —as if those professors fixed the 40-year old vexing problem that more than half of K-12 students are not proficient at reading and math?

“What could be more important than having universities flourish?” she wrote. Perhaps educating students?

Finally, I’m ecstatic that the county Board of Education is setting objectives for energy sustainability and conservation. I’m sure that is more fun and less stressful than figuring out how to get more than 70% (a barely passing grade) of students proficient in reading and math.

Walter J. Sperko

Greensboro

Fact-checking

I can respond to the letter writer (“Don’t Say Gay”? March 14) who asked whether the News & Record holds progressives and liberals to a different standard regarding the accuracy of facts in letters to the editor.

My politics are progressive and the News & Record has several times questioned my facts,stating that either I had to adjust the letter or it would not be published.

An equally progressive friend of mine had a letter declined because she couldn’t locate the supporting evidence behind her facts.

So I can personally assure this letter writer that the News & Record does not to hold people of different political persuasions to a different standard in the letters department.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

‘Ain’t Too Proud’

Tuesday’s show at the Tanger Center— “Ain’t Too Proud: Life and Times of the Temptations” — was an evening of great songs, dancing and background information surrounding a pivotal singing group.

It was a truly an engaging presentation, where the actors were seeking responses from the audience.

One of the things I greatly admired was the strong dancing component throughout the whole show. How difficult it must have been to learn those steps along with the songs. I imagine most of that music was written long before the actors were even a twinkle in anyone’s eye.

Yet, it was the closing scene that really drew my attention. Everyone, male and female, was dressed in the same white-jacket outfits, dancing the same steps. Yet, every female was in high heels. Just saying ... kind of like Ginger having to know all the same steps as Fred, but backward.

Mebane Ham

Greensboro