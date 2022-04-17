Sunday's letters

Release the video

I emailed the City Council advocating it support releasing body-worn camera videos in the fatal shooting of Joseph Lopez in November 2021 by a Greensboro police officer. Mayor Nancy Vaughan’s response, as quoted below, was disturbing, mischaracterizing state law in two ways:

1) “This legislation does not give law enforcement the ability to offer or deny their support.” This is incorrect: On April 7, Assistant City Attorney/Police Attorney Polly Sizemore spoke at the hearing for the disclosure and gag order regarding the Lopez videos. She advocated against public release of the videos but did not justify how that could compromise an investigation. The City Council’s oversight of GPD gives it the final decision on transparency and accountability. Denying its support evidences its lack of commitment to those values.

2) “Unfortunately, the BWC portion (of state law) makes BWC less available.” In wording it this way, the mayor again obscures the role the law provides for the council to support the availability of the police footage. What the mayor deems unfortunate can be remedied by the council making it policy to support release of footage when a request comes before the court.

Perhaps the mayor is not attempting to hide the council’s responsibility to participate in supporting transparency and instead has gotten poor advice about the law. But that alternative is equally disturbing.

Christine Hoepfner

Greensboro

Choosing myths

“Many of the truths we cling to depend greatly upon our own point of view.” — George Lucas

No truer words have ever been spoken. The world’s wire services have consistently reported on the broad support by Russia’s populace of the current “special military operation to de-Nazify” the Donbas region of Ukraine. Russian television, official news agencies and speeches by Putin reinforce the lies concerning “terrorist attacks,” “murders of Russian soldiers” and the overall threat to the country’s citizenry by these “Ukrainian monsters.” Even when family members call back home to report on Russian atrocities, they are not believed.

I submit to you, “Ivan” is no different than America’s far right. Listening to Fox News, OAN, etc., they know that Trump should be reinstated to the Oval Office, America must rid itself of nonwhite minorities and that Christianity needs to punish those “queers” and see to it that Black Americans will stay in their place.

But there is a difference between the Russian people and our right-wing extremists. In America, we have a choice as to whom we listen. We choose to be brainwashed, to close our eyes to the truth and to allow the growth of hatred and division for whatever absurd reason. MAGA!

John Dickey

Greensboro

Go slower

On May 4, 2017, county and school leaders formed a committee to determine school facility needs and hired a consultant. In January 2019 the consultant reported school facility needs of $1.7 billion, later revised upward to $2 billion by the school board. Voters approved $300 million in November of 2020. The balance of $1.7 billion is on the ballot May 17. If this $1.7 billion is approved, Guilford County’s outstanding debt will increase from $640,953,739 to $2,640,953,739, a multiple of 4.12 times.

Maybe we should go slower, maintain and extend the life of old but sound school facilities and more gradually replace the unsalvageable facilities. I support education as the solution to most of our problems, but I can’t support this amount of debt.

Glenn Williamson

Greensboro