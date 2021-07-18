Sunday's letters

Zaila’s victory
Cal Thomas’s column of July 15 (“Zaila and the Bee: Turning fiction into reality”) presents Zaila Avant-garde’s winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee as an embarrassment to people he identifies as “woke.” “Avant-garde is the left’s worst nightmare,” he writes. “She reached a difficult goal through commitment and tenacity.”
As someone embedded in a largely left-leaning segment of the population, I can say that I’ve never heard anyone not celebrate such examples of an individual’s success. Though Thomas does not, in words, identify Avant-garde as African American — her picture takes care of that — his drift is clear: If African Americans would only quit complaining and work hard, they, too, could succeed as well as anyone else.
Unfortunately, individuals’ successes do not count against the larger truth: African Americans, like many others, have to contend with a host of circumstances that stand mightily in the way of any kind of success.
Thomas’s pretending otherwise demonstrates his — and the right’s — rhetorical obfuscation of unsettling truths.
Kenneth Caneva
Greensboro
Red vs. blue
In the letter “From within” (July 15) the writer states: “While the Democrats continue to promote sobering transformational policies and legislation, Republican-controlled states are enacting duplicitous checks and balances to fund their campaigns, manage election outcomes, expand power and erode democracy.”
Is he referring to sobering transformational policies like defunding the police and enacting no-bail laws, which have led to skyrocketing crime? Is he referring to the high taxes in blue states, which make it cost-prohibitive for many middle- to low-income people to survive?
Or is he referring to the draconian blue state lockdown policies during the pandemic, which destroyed so many small businesses and caused undue harm to our children?
If red states are so busy eroding democracy, why are people fleeing blue states like California and New York in droves and relocating to red states like Texas and Florida? I recently looked up the rental rates for a 20-foot U-Haul moving truck. From San Francisco to Dallas, it is $4,617. From Dallas to San Francisco, it is $1,457. Think about that.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Hood’s ‘facts’
John Hood often makes bold assertions and then attempts to support them with specious arguments. In “What to do when they’re wrong” (July 12), he presents three “facts.”
First, he claims that poverty has declined over the last two generations because low-income folks receive help with rent, food, health care and such. And if this help were accounted for, these folks wouldn’t be considered poor — statistically speaking.
Think about that.
I know if I couldn’t afford basic needs, I would consider myself poor — realistically speaking. How about you?
Then he implies that “hundreds of studies” prove diversity training isn’t beneficial and can even be damaging, but cites only one sociologist. I easily found other conclusions, one in the Harvard Business Review and another in the Journal of Organizational Behavior. One study found the training had mixed results but “positive spillover effects” and could be improved with some tweaks; the other found that “diversity training not only significantly reduced discrimination,” it also helped employees understand “unpleasant incidents in the workplace.”
Finally, regarding fatal shootings by police, the important (and missing) data is the racial breakdown of those not “armed and dangerous” but still killed by police.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Bless ‘em all
God bless Eric Adams, the New York City mayoral candidate, who recently tweeted a phrase that I hope to hear in every speech he gives: “The justice we deserve AND the safety we need.” Translation: “Defund the police” is a non-starter. Further translation: “Don’t call AOC or Ilhan Omar for help if you get mugged.”
God bless the Jan. 6 commission. May it seek the truth, and not the whitewash that Republicans want.
Finally, I pray that President Biden gets the Afghanistan issue right. If he does not, he will reap the consequences. I refer to the danger to all civilians, but especially Afghan women and girls, who may be subject to torture and execution in our absence. As for the Afghan translators (who helped us for almost 20 years), they might switch to the side of the Taliban, and they could become our enemies, rather than our helpers, should American forces have to return to that haunting country someday.
Tiny Tim Cratchit could probably close this out better than I can. So be it.
Jody McGhee
High Point