Sunday's letters

First, he claims that poverty has declined over the last two generations because low-income folks receive help with rent, food, health care and such. And if this help were accounted for, these folks wouldn’t be considered poor — statistically speaking.

Think about that.

I know if I couldn’t afford basic needs, I would consider myself poor — realistically speaking. How about you?

Then he implies that “hundreds of studies” prove diversity training isn’t beneficial and can even be damaging, but cites only one sociologist. I easily found other conclusions, one in the Harvard Business Review and another in the Journal of Organizational Behavior. One study found the training had mixed results but “positive spillover effects” and could be improved with some tweaks; the other found that “diversity training not only significantly reduced discrimination,” it also helped employees understand “unpleasant incidents in the workplace.”

Finally, regarding fatal shootings by police, the important (and missing) data is the racial breakdown of those not “armed and dangerous” but still killed by police.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Bless ‘em all