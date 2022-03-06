Sunday's letters

It’s over!
My heart was filled with relief after reading Clarence Henderson’s guest column in the Feb. 28 edition of the News & Record (“Americans must learn from the past, not relive it”). His efforts as an N.C. A&T student more than 60 years ago are to be applauded. I am relieved because he informs me that discrimination is now gone and no further efforts to ensure equity are required or necessary.
It matters not to him, I assume, if the next 100 judges to the Supreme Court are all white males as long as they are qualified. There is no need to have a diverse court filled with qualified individuals. His Republican Party is representing him adequately and its efforts to eliminate pathways to voting is not a problem. Support of such people as Marjorie Taylor Greene is just fine, I guess. I am relieved because I thought those were bad things and, as a white male, I was willing to do what was necessary to ensure a fair and decent America.
So, you cannot imagine how relieved I was to get the OK from Mr. Henderson that all is right in the world.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
Simply not true
In response to Clarence Henderson’s opinion piece (Feb. 28), I followed his logic until he made the sweeping generalization about the “push by the Democratic Party to make race the most important part of a person.”
Rather than seeing President Biden’s pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court as evidence that the pool of qualified candidates includes Black women, Mr. Henderson sees the pledge as “degrading.” Rather than viewing the teaching of the significance of race in American history (which he calls “critical race theory”) as a way of explaining present-day inequalities, he claims it creates a “victim mentality.” But a broader picture of the role of race includes Black escape, rebellion, advocacy, organization, protest, contributions and inventiveness.
His thinly veiled reference to school choice ignores the logical flip side, the privatization of the public schools. He points to the Republican Party as the party that abolished slavery and gave Black men citizenship and voting rights, but fails to credit the Democrats for integrating the armed forces or passing civil rights legislation.
I agree that candidates should be available, listen and respond to voters. However, his statement that the Republicans are the only ones who will “create policies that benefit Black Americans” is just plain false.
Marion Hosey
Greensboro
Color doesn’t matter
Bravo, Clarence Henderson (column, “Americans must learn from the past, not relive it,” Feb. 28)!
Not only very well said, but courageously said. For Mr. Henderson to speak truth against the lock-step liberal line is gutsy. I’m sure there will be many “progressives” who criticize him. I say, “Get over it.” The tide is turning in this country as more Americans of color recognize the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party.
Two of my 10 grandchildren are literally African Americans — born in Ethiopia, to different parents, and adopted by my daughter and her husband as infants. They are now 17 and almost 13, respectively, and we all love these wonderful young men.
We want them to know that the color of the skin is irrelevant — they are of the same race as us: the human race. They are not victims. They have equal opportunity to do whatever God has gifted them to do.
Pete L. Little
Greensboro