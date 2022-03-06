Sunday's letters

It’s over!

My heart was filled with relief after reading Clarence Henderson’s guest column in the Feb. 28 edition of the News & Record (“Americans must learn from the past, not relive it”). His efforts as an N.C. A&T student more than 60 years ago are to be applauded. I am relieved because he informs me that discrimination is now gone and no further efforts to ensure equity are required or necessary.

It matters not to him, I assume, if the next 100 judges to the Supreme Court are all white males as long as they are qualified. There is no need to have a diverse court filled with qualified individuals. His Republican Party is representing him adequately and its efforts to eliminate pathways to voting is not a problem. Support of such people as Marjorie Taylor Greene is just fine, I guess. I am relieved because I thought those were bad things and, as a white male, I was willing to do what was necessary to ensure a fair and decent America.

So, you cannot imagine how relieved I was to get the OK from Mr. Henderson that all is right in the world.

Wayne Foster

Greensboro

