Sunday's letters

First, Trump’s lackadaisical attitude toward the scope of the coronavirus and his abysmal lack of action to control the pandemic were mainly responsible for the unacceptably high number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. He ridiculed the need to wear masks or observe social distancing, and dismally failed to create conditions that would be conducive to a significant increase in testing.

Second, Trump’s hateful characterization of the coronavirus as “China plague”, “Kung flu” and “Wuhan virus” throughout the past year has unleashed a spate of hate crimes and ugly, abusive behavior against Asian Americans. Despite protestations to the contrary, Trump’s irresponsible attitude in this regard went a long way to incite bigots and unreasonable people to treat fellow citizens in such blatantly unfair and cruel manner.

It is of immense relief that our new president has decided to handle both of the above-delineated concerns appropriately and urgently. Our country deserves no less.

Suresh Chandra Ponte Vedra, Fla.

