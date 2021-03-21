Sunday's letters

An honorable man
After reading the article in Monday’s (March 15) paper concerning Jim Melvin’s portrait in the Elon University School of Law, I think more needs to be said.
I have known Jim since our days at Greensboro Senior High School and have never known anyone to say or imply that he is prejudiced or racist. He has devoted much of his adult life to making Greensboro and Guilford County a better place to live and work. Elon’s law school is one example of his handiwork, but his footprints are all around.
The Klan/Nazi-CWP confrontation on Nov. 3, 1979, hurt and shocked Jim and many others in Greensboro. If I understand correctly, some Elon law students have now demanded the removal of Jim’s portrait because of comments he made; they also believe his portrait portrays a “historical perpetrator of racial inequity.” They apparently have neither accepted the fact that Jim has the right to describe this event in his words, nor considered that any characterization of him as a perpetrator of social injustice and racial inequity lacks any basis in fact or truth.
Jim is a decent, honorable man. Elon has shown its gratitude, and this case should be closed.
Lacy Baynes
Colfax
A disgrace
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat, signed Social Security into law. He got a total 97 Republicans in the House and Senate to vote alongside 344 Democrats to pass it for economic security and recovery for Americans.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, also a Democrat, signed Medicare into law. He got a total 83 Republicans in the House and Senate to vote alongside 294 Democrats to pass it for health care for Americans.
I think most people have a parent, a grandparent or a friend who depends on Social Security or Medicare for survival. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden, aims to speed up our recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession. To have all 49 Republican senators and 210 Republican representatives vote against this relief bill that aims to help people is disgraceful.
More so, for those Republican representatives to take credit and boast of the popularity of the very bill they voted against is reprehensible.
Tommy Hedrick
Southmont
Trump’s legacy
Despite the fact that Donald Trump has been out of the White House for almost two months now, my anger over two of his egregious acts has not diminished. To label these terrible matters as crimes against humanity would be justified in my view.
First, Trump’s lackadaisical attitude toward the scope of the coronavirus and his abysmal lack of action to control the pandemic were mainly responsible for the unacceptably high number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. He ridiculed the need to wear masks or observe social distancing, and dismally failed to create conditions that would be conducive to a significant increase in testing.
Second, Trump’s hateful characterization of the coronavirus as “China plague”, “Kung flu” and “Wuhan virus” throughout the past year has unleashed a spate of hate crimes and ugly, abusive behavior against Asian Americans. Despite protestations to the contrary, Trump’s irresponsible attitude in this regard went a long way to incite bigots and unreasonable people to treat fellow citizens in such blatantly unfair and cruel manner.
It is of immense relief that our new president has decided to handle both of the above-delineated concerns appropriately and urgently. Our country deserves no less.
Suresh Chandra Ponte Vedra, Fla.
A few questions
There are many questions which I have of people who support Donald Trump but know that there will be no effort to answer them. First, from my experience, many people who put signs in their yard supporting our police will admit to supporting Trump. My question is which do they support when Trump’s fanatical followers attack, beat and, in one case, kill police officers? Can’t support both.
Second, if Donald Trump did not commit an impeachable action Jan. 6, what would he have to do for them to agree he should be impeached?
Third, would they believe President Obama should not be impeached if he stood up in front of a crowd of predominantly African Americans and uttered the same words Trump did about going to the Capitol and fighting like hell?
Fourth, one group which was very supportive of Trump is white males. Would those same males have voted for and supported Trump if Trump had grabbed their wives, daughters, granddaughters or girlfriends by their private areas and bragged about it to others?
Lastly, if you are a parent of a disabled child, would you support a politician who made fun of that child in front of an audience?
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
The writer was a resident of Greensboro for 49 years before recently moving to Florida.