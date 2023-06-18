Seriously?

Many years ago I served three years in the U.S. Army. Most of that time I spent conducting background interviews related to the granting and renewing of security clearances. Before a clearance is granted an individual must be closely scrutinized to determine whether there are any vulnerabilities (drugs, alcohol, family problems are the main ones) in that person’s life.

Security of classified information is paramount in the military. Access to classified information is granted only to individuals cleared to receive it and then only on a need-to-know basis.

Consequently, the disparagement of the law enforcement personnel who have handled the egregious conduct of the former president is baffling. You need not to have been in the intelligence corps to know that sensitive information should not be transported and stored in unsecure conditions. The sight of classified documents strewn across a bathroom floor should stir outrage in every American.

Instead, Republicans in Congress — elected officials at the top of our government — attack the investigators and the prosecutors.

In the immortal words of John McEnroe, “You cannot be serious?”

Thorns Craven

Winston-Salem

Pardon me?

Regarding the Mark Thiessen piece, “Biden should pardon Trump” (June 16):

Isn’t it normal to issue a pardon following a guilty verdict by a court of law? Why should President Biden pardon Donald Trump when he has not been convicted of a crime by a jury of his peers?

I certainly hope the American people are allowed to see the entire scope of all of his alleged crimes and the verdicts of the juries. Then maybe a pardon could be considered (although personally I don’t want to see that result for one of the most despicable, divisive, narcissistic individuals ever to have surfaced on the world stage).

Nancy Halloran

Greensboro

Don’t forget UNCG

In the article about ProKidney’s plan for a new biomanufacturing facility in Greensboro (News & Record, June 14), Brent Christensen, CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce said, “This is an opportunity to capitalize on the development going on at High Point and N.C. A&T.” Let’s not forget UNCG.

UNCG has been teaching a biotechnology course for undergraduates in the Department of Biology for more than 35 years. Also, the UNCG Biology Department offers a rigorous concentration in biotechnology that has been preparing undergraduate students for the biotechnology workforce for many years.

The undergraduate curriculum is complemented by a master’s degree program and by a Ph.D. program in environmental health science, which prepare graduate students for upper level careers in research and biotechnology. ProKidney and other biotechnology companies in the Triad and around the state will continue to benefit from well-educated and highly trained biology graduates from UNCG, who will help to staff their research and industrial facilities.

Rob Cannon

Greensboro

The writer is an emeritus professor of biology at UNCG.

Dems’ racist past

It is gratifying to see that the name of a Civil War Southern general — Braxton Bragg — has been removed from the home of the U.S. Special Forces, giving us a chance to pretend the Confederacy, ergo, the Civil War, never existed. Now it’s time to work on the Democratic Party. How we can get the vapors over statues and namesakes while turning a blind eye to that monument to white supremacy is a mystery.

Lest we forget, the Democratic Party, founded by slaveholders who — unlike the Republicans, founded by abolitionists — were determined to preserve their “peculiar institution.” The party that spawned the KKK also legislated racist Jim Crow laws which lasted almost 100 years.

As surely as past is prologue, the Democratic Party’s racist past is baked into its present through policies of so-called “affirmative” action, which suggest that Blacks are not intelligent enough to succeed on their own merits. Then they have the welfare state to support them when they don’t. And nothing spells white supremacy like having a white guy as your president who once eulogized a former Exalted Cyclops in the KKK .

The “Southern Strategy” (a fiction debunked by political scientists Byron E. Shaffer and Richard Johnston in their painstaking analysis, “The End of Southern Exceptionalism”), posited that Richard Nixon wooed racists from the Deep South (where he barely campaigned) to vote Republican using racist “dog whistles.” But if they think that canard covers up the Democrats’ racism, well, they themselves are just whistling Dixie.

Romaine Worster

Greensboro