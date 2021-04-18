Sunday's letters

But does he have a clue, under the circumstances, about how to corral the trick pony of “bipartisanship” on the national scene?

Saying that the Democrats under President Biden must reach out and talk to the Senate Republicans, in a 50-50 Senate, misses the point with Sen. Mitch McConnell as the leader of their party in 2021 — as he was, lest we forget, when Barack Obama became president in 2009.

William E. Jackson Jr.

Davidson

Stop resisting

Regarding the April 15 letter “Stop the killing” in reference to the police shootings of Black people since 2012:

The simple answer to that is to “Stop resisting and running.”

In all the cases the letter mentioned, beginning with Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, etc. the results were justified. I have followed every high-profile case since Trayvon Martin forward and, with only a couple of exceptions, the police have been totally within their rights for the actions they took. The bottom line? Quit resisting arrest and stop running from the police.

Rich Rainey

Greensboro